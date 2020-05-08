19 times celebrities had to hide their pregnancies in movies and TV shows

The next time someone holds a bag in front of their stomach, I'm going to take a closer look.

While childbirth may be the miracle of life, it can also be inconvenient for Hollywood. Fortunately, through camera techniques, wardrobe tricks, and nose-plot restructuring, actors can sometimes do their work on screen while pregnant.

Here are some examples of famous people hiding their pregnancies on the screen:

one]

Blake Lively in The shoals

Columbia Pictures

Towards the end of filming The shoalsBlake became pregnant with her second child. The movie rarely used stunts twice, so its belly was hidden by a surfboard or by being submerged underwater.

2]

Kerry Washington in Scandal

3]

Emily Blunt in In the woods

Walt disney studios

Emily's pregnancy was hidden behind the trees, by the raised apron on her dress, and sometimes by James Corden himself!

4]

Also Emily Blunt in The girl on the train

Universal tables

Emily was pregnant with her second child while filming The girl on the train. She said this pregnancy was very tiring for her, which actually helped her portray her character in the movie.

5]

Lisa Kudrow in friends

NBC

Lisa got pregnant while filming season 4 of friendsSo instead of hiding it, they made Lisa's character Phoebe the surrogate mother for her brother, Frank, and his wife, Alice.

6]

Courteney Cox in friends

NBC

The same could not be done with Courteney's character in friends. There was a story in the series where Monica found out that she couldn't get pregnant, so when Courteney got pregnant during the final season, they hid her belly under baggy clothes.

7]

Alyson Hannigan in How i met your mother

CBS

The creators of Anthem She dressed up Alyson's real baby as a food baby by having her character, Lily, enter a hot dog eating contest.

8]

Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman

Pictures of Warner Bros.

Gal had to make new touches to Wonder Woman while you are 5 months pregnant. Because her costume was so tight, the special effects team placed a green cloth over her belly so they could remove the lump from her baby.

9]

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy

A B C

Ellen was pregnant during season 6 of Grey & # 39; s. In addition to the fact that there were only close-ups of the actor, the writers also wrote in a story where Meredith donated part of her liver to her father so that Ellen could rest a little in bed / take maternity leave.

10]

Julia Roberts in the twelve of ocean

Warner Bros.

Julia was pregnant while filming the second installment of From the ocean series of movies, so instead of hiding it, the writers, with Julia's approval, took aim and made Julia's character in the movie pretend she was a pregnant Julia Roberts IRL to help her robbery.

eleven]

Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the city

HBO

SJP was pregnant during season 5 of SATC – So the season was delayed and shortened. The writers didn't want to write her pregnancy on the series because they felt it wasn't authentic for her character, so they hid her in baggy designer outfits.

12]

January Jones in Crazy men

AMC

During season 5, the writers wrote in the Betty Draper weight gain story, which required her to wear a fat suit and prosthetics, to account for Jan Jones' IRL weight gain for her pregnancy.


13]

Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation

NBC

Amy was pregnant during season 1 and towards the end of season 2, which is why production and programming were so unstable during the show's early years.

14]

Debra getting into Will and grace

NBC

Debra was pregnant during season 6 of the show. As the crew tried to hide her belly behind towels and tables, Debra inevitably had to be removed from the last episodes of the season.

fifteen.

Kelly Rutherford in Gossip Girl

sixteen.

Kate Winslet in Divergent

Lionsgate

Kate's character Jeanine was rarely seen without her iPad or folder, which helped hide Kate's IRL pregnancy.


17]

Reese Witherspoon in Vanity Fair

18]

Mindy Kaling in The Mindy project

Hulu

Salvador Pérez, the costume designer, and Michael Spiller, the cinematographer, worked together. to hide Mindy's pregnant belly with different outfits and camera angles. The public had no idea that Mindy had been 7 months during the last season of The Mindy project.

19]

And Halle Berry in X-Men: Days of Future Past

20th Century Fox

Director Bryan Singer squeezed every scene from Halle in the first few weeks of filming before he couldn't adapt to his Storm costume. Also, Storm's stunts were a little more tame in this movie than the others.

