19 times celebrities had to hide their pregnancies in movies and TV shows

The next time someone holds a bag in front of their stomach, I'm going to take a closer look.
While childbirth may be the miracle of life, it can also be inconvenient for Hollywood. Fortunately, through camera techniques, wardrobe tricks, and nose-plot restructuring, actors can sometimes do their work on screen while pregnant.
Here are some examples of famous people hiding their pregnancies on the screen:
one]
Blake Lively in The shoals
2]
Kerry Washington in Scandal
3]
Emily Blunt in In the woods
4]
Also Emily Blunt in The girl on the train
5]
Lisa Kudrow in friends
6]
Courteney Cox in friends
7]
Alyson Hannigan in How i met your mother
8]
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman
9]
Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
10]
Julia Roberts in the twelve of ocean
eleven]
Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the city
12]
January Jones in Crazy men
13]
Amy Poehler in Parks and Recreation
14]
Debra getting into Will and grace
fifteen.
Kelly Rutherford in Gossip Girl
sixteen.
Kate Winslet in Divergent
17]
Reese Witherspoon in Vanity Fair
18]
Mindy Kaling in The Mindy project
19]
And Halle Berry in X-Men: Days of Future Past
