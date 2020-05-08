18 celebrity Instagram you probably missed this week

This is what you may have missed!
We all know that celebrities live busy lives, but since we've all been trapped inside due to the pandemic, they have much more free time on their hands. Here's what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
3]
Blake Lively recalled how they looked at Met Gala and how they always complemented the rug.
4]
Brie Larson recalled when an innocent trip to the bathroom turned into a great Met Gala selfie moment.
6]
Chloë Sevigny welcomed a baby named Vanja Sevigny Mačković.
7]
Molly Sims joked about leaving 2020.
9]
Slick Woods had a haircut.
10]
Cole Sprouse tried to "purify,quot; himself in the washing machine.
eleven]
Jenna Dewan shared this adorable photo of her fiancé, Steve Kazee, and her son, Callum.
13]
Laura Marano met her Austin and Ally crew via Zoom.
14]
Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow showed us some of their workouts at home.
fifteen.
Kim Kardashian debuted her snake-patterned hair, but fans noticed that a major photoshop failed.
sixteen.
Reese Witherspoon released this epic throwback packed with '90s fashion trends.
18]
And Chris Evans gave his dog a really bad haircut.
