16 paparazzi photos of celebrities that were taken this week

Some of them may be wearing masks, but they are still celebrities.
one]
Bella Thorne and Ruby Rose had a few beers at a party.
2]
Ben Affleck walked his dog.
3]
Reese Witherspoon left a party with a large package.
4]
Hugh Jackman reminded us all to be happy.
5]
Arnold Schwarzenegger rode his huge bicycle.
6]
Joel McHale was all smiles at a farmers market.
7]
Katherine Schwarzenegger took a walk with her dog.
8]
Yolanda Hadid went for a walk while wearing funky tights.
9]
Adam Sandler got plenty of takeaways.
10]
Will Ferrell showed his support for Navarro Cheer.
eleven]
Michael Keaton ran out on his phone.
12]
Jesse Metcalfe went to the post office.
13]
Jennifer Garner connected with nature.
14]
Sarah Silverman showed her support for essential workers with her skillet and tongs.
fifteen.
Alia Shawkat bought some groceries.
sixteen.
And Dakota Johnson and Apple Martin went on a car trip, only to have their car break down.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily BuzzFeed newsletter!