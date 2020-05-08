16 paparazzi photos of celebrities that were taken this week

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Some of them may be wearing masks, but they are still celebrities.

one]

Bella Thorne and Ruby Rose had a few beers at a party.

Woot, Gice / Vasquez-Max Lopes / Backgrid

2]

Ben Affleck walked his dog.

Gice, Beag / Vasquez-Max Lopes / Backgrid

3]

Reese Witherspoon left a party with a large package.

Cltn / Clint Brewer Photography / Backgrid

4]

Hugh Jackman reminded us all to be happy.

5]

Arnold Schwarzenegger rode his huge bicycle.

6]

Joel McHale was all smiles at a farmers market.

7]

Katherine Schwarzenegger took a walk with her dog.

Boaz, Ekuf / Boaz / Backgrid

8]

Yolanda Hadid went for a walk while wearing funky tights.

Rymi / Patriot Pics / Backgrid

9]

Adam Sandler got plenty of takeaways.

10]

Will Ferrell showed his support for Navarro Cheer.

eleven]

Michael Keaton ran out on his phone.

12]

Jesse Metcalfe went to the post office.

13]

Jennifer Garner connected with nature.

14]

Sarah Silverman showed her support for essential workers with her skillet and tongs.

fifteen.

Alia Shawkat bought some groceries.

Cltn, Ggre / Clint Brewer Photography / Backgrid

sixteen.

And Dakota Johnson and Apple Martin went on a car trip, only to have their car break down.

