100 The 100 ’releases trailer for its seventh and final season on The CW – Up News Info

All good things must end, and although the cast of The CW The 100 He has survived several apocalypses over the course of the series, the seventh season is the last.

The trailer for the final 16-episode season, which begins on Wednesday. May 20 at 8 PM ET / PT on The CW, has just been released. At the end of the last season, the series will have 100 episodes in the can.

For the uninitiated, The 100 (pronounced as "The Hundred") is a post-apocalyptic science fiction drama detailing the conflicts between various clans that have survived devastating events on earth and their interactions with a space sanctuary for some of the survivors of the initial devastation. The action moved to another planet for the sixth season, bringing new dangers and challenges that will be solved in the last round.

Eliza Taylor returns as Clarke Griffin in the final season, joining Marie Avgeropoulos (Octavia Blake), Bob Morley (Bellamy Blake) and Lindsey Morgan (Raven Reyes). Original stars Henry Ian Cusick and Paige Turco were killed in the sixth season and will not be returning.

Check out the trailer above.