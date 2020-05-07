Zoom: Zoom acquires Keybase to increase security on its platform – Latest news

Zoom Video Communications Inc will launch inquiries on May 22 about the first crypto draft it plans to use to offer end-to-end encrypted meetings to all paying subscribers as it seeks to nullify criticism of its platform for security.

The company, which has faced backlash from users for not disclosing that its service was not fully encrypted, is planning to develop tools that will give meeting hosts more controls and allow users to securely join a meeting. meeting.

He also said Thursday that he had purchased Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service, for an undisclosed price, as he sought encryption engineering expertise to deliver full encryption for his conferencing platform.

The company's shares rose another 8% to $ 161 in morning trading.

After preparing the draft of the design, Zoom plans to host discussions with crypto experts and clients, and integrate the comments into a final design before implementing the feature for users.

"We are also investigating mechanisms that enable business users to provide additional levels of authentication," wrote CEO Eric Yuan in a blog post.

Founded in 2014, Keybase is an encrypted messaging platform where a user can write to any Twitter or Facebook user without knowing someone's phone number or email address.

Zoom has seen an extraordinary jump in users, which now has 300 million participants per day, since the coronavirus crisis forced millions of people and students to work from home.

But concerns about the security of its platform have led companies such as SpaceX by Elon Musk and Ericsson of Sweden to ban employees from using the platform.

To address security concerns, Zoom embarked on a 90-day plan that included hiring former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos and other well-known figures in the industry by releasing new versions of its better-encrypted software.

Zoom also said it will not create crypto backdoors to allow secret monitoring of meetings, nor will it create a mechanism to decrypt live meetings for the purposes of legal interception.

