Zayn Malik's poem tattoo got him and Gigi Hadid entangled in secret engagement rumors

The famous jeweler George Khalife unwittingly discovers that the new ink from the hit maker & # 39; Pillowtalk & # 39; carries an extract from & # 39; On Marriage & # 39; from Kahlil Gibran by sharing a photo of a bracelet he made for the singer.

A new tattoo has sparked rumors that prospective parents Zayn Malik and Gigi hadid they have secretly committed

Star jeweler George Khalife posted online a photo of a bracelet he made for singer Zayn, but eagle-eyed fans were more interested in the new ink on his arm, an excerpt from Kahlil Gibran's poem, On Marriage.

"Sing and dance together and be happy, but may each of you be alone," says the excerpt. "Give your hearts, but not each other. Stay together but not too close together, because the pillars of the temple are kept apart and the oak and the cypress do not grow in the shadow of each other."

Meanwhile, Khalife, who has designed jewelry for Zayn and Gigi, admits that she can't wait to create something for her baby. Hadid confirmed that she was expecting her first child last week, ending May 1.

"I am looking forward to designing something special for your little girl," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I am very excited for the whole family and this blessing."