Yuba City retail companies continue to challenge state guidelines – Up News Info San Francisco

CITY OF YUBA (KPIX 5) – A couple of Northern California regions began encouraging companies to reopen earlier this week after health officials presiding over the Sutter and Yuba counties area established their own guidelines that gave more companies greater flexibility.

Yuba City could be called the capital of this small insurrection against California's virus strategy. But as some business owners have found, it is not complete Sacramento freedom.

"I am treating our governor like King Newsom now," said Henry Stueve. "And he sent the red coats to the door of my house."

Stueve attempted to serve alcohol on-site for an entire day at the Krankin Hank Sports Bar and Grill when he was visited by ABC state agents.

"They said, 'We will take away your license and then you will not get it back," Stueve explained. "And that's a deadly death for a sports bar."

California regulators were also targeted this week by several Yuba City salons.

Earlier this week, Governor Newsom criticized the two-county renegade measure, saying they were "making a big mistake,quot; and jeopardizing public health.

Yuba County is much less densely populated than other parts of California, so far it has only seen a small number of COVID-19 cases. With more than 2,000 residents examined as of Thursday, there have been only 51 cases of coronavirus in total and three deaths in the county.

"The biggest difference between us and them is that I don't have a license across the state," explains Jake Hunter. “My entire license is through the county. So if the county tells me it's okay … "

Jake Hunter's Heart & Soul tattoo parlor is open. He is operating within the new county rules and that is good enough for him.

"I think it is great from our community that we are taking the first step forward," Hunter said. "But I also want to be part of the solutions."

"We have our safety distancing brands in place," said Tiffany Heryford, owner of Creative Interiors, Etc. "We are trying to allow only four customers in the store at one time."

Heryford does not feel defiant. She says it is about being sensible.

"I think the closure was correct," said Heryford. "But for our area, it was also correct to start opening."

The sentiment was very similar in the street restaurant.

"I feel like the data doesn't show that we should be closed," said a gentleman as he ate lunch late. "And people have been suffering. Small businesses have really suffered. "

One after another people here offered similar thoughts. They say they have considered the risk and have chosen to get to work. Not so much to annoy the governor, but to do what they think is right.

"I think that's where we are," said Stueve. "Let people choose."