YouTube TV and ViacomCBS expand the transport agreement, adding 14 networks – Up News Info

YouTube and ViacomCBS have revealed a multi-year expanded distribution agreement that will add 14 new networks to the tech giant's YouTube television service this summer.

The deal will keep CBS, CBS Sports Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel and The CW broadcast stations in the package, and will also add BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1. Additional networks at a premium level will include ET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic.

Premium subscription services, including Showtime's streaming service, will also be offered through YouTube TV under the agreement, as well as broader promotions elsewhere on YouTube.

With more than 2 million subscribers, YouTube TV is one of the fastest growing services that was ever called "skinny packets." Along with Hulu and Sling TV's live pay TV offering, it is one of the most viable attempts to deliver a pay TV experience over the Internet, with no contract or equipment.

The finanacial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The notion of Viacom programming increasingly circulating on YouTube will amuse any student of media business history. In 2007, Viacom sued YouTube, then an unstable startup, for $ 1 billion. He complained that the company had tacitly approved uploading its programming to the video site in violation of copyright laws. The high-profile case was resolved in 2014. During the intervening years, Viacom (now ViacomCBS) has become one of YouTube's most active contributors in promoting both linear and digital originals, making its presence on YouTube TV is completely logical.

"We are delighted to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS," said ViacomCBS Chief Network Distribution Officer in the United States Ray Hopkins. "Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time."

Lori Conkling, global director of partnerships for YouTube TV, said the new agreement "delivers on our promise to offer a premium content portfolio to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as through YouTube platforms."