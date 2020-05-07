Youth sports were also affected by the pandemic – Up News Info

WESTMINSTER – Wayne Gasperini and his three young children walked to a park near their home on Wednesday afternoon to replicate something they appreciated that the coronavirus pandemic had stolen from the children.

"He shoots and scores!" Gasperini screams when a soccer ball splits two orange cones that he has laid on an obstacle course in the grass. Gasperini blows the whistle for the next exercise and they loot each other. "Use your feet to catch!" Gasperini says, and the boys listen.

After 30 minutes, practice is over and the young footballers retreat to the shade of a pine tree to drink bottles of water. They are smiling

But there is nothing fun about being a sports kid in 2020.

"I was very disappointed," Skyler, 11, said, "because spring football is one of the great things I look forward to the most."

The coronavirus closed sports worldwide with millions of fans patiently waiting for the return of their favorite leagues. But professional athletes are not the saddest sports victims of this pandemic. Imagine being one of the Gasperini boys.

Last week, when the Colorado Football Association officially canceled its spring season, Dad had to break the news to Skyler (11), Keller (9) and Marley (6).

"There was a level of acceptance, but a deep level of sadness among the children," said Gasperini, a Westminster recreational football coach for the past eight seasons. "The expression on their faces was probably the same for every child in the state of Colorado and across the country, if not the entire world.

"We are literally saying, 'You can't be with your friends.'"

Spring in Colorado once marked the beginning of thriving youth sports programs. In 2019, the city of Denver reported a 20 percent annual increase in youth sports registration in its spring programs (football, soccer, volleyball, etc.) from 2,339 to 2,814 participants. The coronavirus stopped that trend. This spring's recreational and competitive youth sports leagues have been canceled across the state, from city-run organizations to sports clubs. The earliest expected return for the team's activities in the Front Range is not planned until at least June, as some municipalities begin to facilitate mandates of social distance.

The Westminster soccer program, led by director Paul Mulvany, had nearly 2,000 children between the ages of 3 and 19 participating in competitive and recreational teams. Player registration fees help fund year-round operating costs, and now Westminster Soccer is working with families on future refunds or credits like economy tanks.

Mulvany said "we are not giving up any football yet,quot; and is optimistic that his program will offer free camps in late July and early August.

The key to returning to youth sports normalcy is a unified and secure plan to advance the pandemic.

Keri King is the CEO of Triple Crown Sports, a Fort Collins-based company that manages over 200 tournaments and youth sporting events nationwide, with a significant baseball and softball presence in Colorado. King is also among the seven members of a national steering committee called the "PLAY Sports,quot; coalition; a group dedicated to lobbying Congress for the creation of a "$ 8.5 billion economic stabilization fund,quot; and the formation of a "COVID-19 Task Force," according to a joint coalition statement.

The proposal serves two functions: finding financial resources to keep youth sports organizations afloat during the pandemic and establishing safe and universal return to play guidelines.

"If an event or even a practice does not socially distance itself in a responsible way, and there is a break from COVID-19, it will immediately put us back in the youth sports category as a bad idea," said King. "We need to do as much work as the supermarket chains to say: this is an essential business."

Hannah Hollander is a senior at Valor Christian High School, and outfielder for the Triple Crown Stars competitive softball team, which generally travels to play tournaments almost every weekend between April and July. Hollander, who signed to play softball at Furman University (S.C) next fall, has done his best to stay alert without games or practice with his teammates.

"We get up three times a week at 7 a.m. and exercise at Zoom," said Hollander. "We have been hitting in the afternoon three days a week, we installed our cameras and we hit our nets." We can receive comments. And, we've been meeting (virtual) with our teams twice a week, just to be close to each other and talk about what we're going through. "

Making sense of a global pandemic is more difficult for Colorado's younger athletes. Like the Gasperini family in Westminster. The boys have grown up with many of their soccer teammates. And now: "Lots of video calls," said Keller, 9.

However, for brief moments on a sunny Wednesday afternoon, the children could only play. Gasperini goes out of his way to make every soccer drill fun with names like "bacon,quot; and "chicken hour." The sound of children's laughter echoed on a quiet neighborhood street.

In the end, it was Gasperini's youngest son who found the best positive side. Your favorite part of the day?

"I can have fun," said Marley, 6, "and I can spend time with my family."