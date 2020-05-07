Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Here are the latest updates and maps.

In other developments:

New figures released in Britain show that black people in England and Wales are twice as likely to die from the coronavirus as white people. The number of black and South Asian people working in public jobs and living with conditions such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes may explain part of the high risk.

Many states in the US USA That they reopened their economies did not meet the criteria recommended by the Trump administration to resume commercial and social activities. In more than half of the states relieving restrictions, the coronavirus case load was increasing and positive test results were increasing.

The United Nations more than tripled the size of its request for humanitarian aid to help the most vulnerable countries threatened by the pandemic, to $ 6.7 billion of the $ 2 billion initially sought just six weeks ago.

Afghanistan's health minister, Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, tested positive for Covid-19. Her disease presents yet another challenge in Afghanistan's battle with the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly amid war and poverty. A spokesperson said he was isolating at home and in good condition despite his symptoms.

Researchers in China have discovered that the coronavirus, or parts of it, can remain in semen. But the article, published in an open access medical journal, does not prove that the virus can be sexually transmitted.