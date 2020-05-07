Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Toxic leak at Indian plant is under investigation
Authorities are investigating whether the rush to reopen a chemical plant in eastern India after a long coronavirus shutdown contributed to a deadly gas leak Thursday morning that killed at least 11 people and sickened hundreds.
A cloud of styrene vapor, which can be deadly in high concentrations, leaked and drifted to the outskirts of the coastal city of Visakhapatnam from the polymer plant, owned by South Korean industrial giant LG Corp.
Residents living a mile from the plant said they were enveloped in white mist. "We could smell the gas in our mouths," a local resident told our reporter on the phone as he drove, trying to take his family as far as possible. "It was terrifying."
Dozens of men and women were knocked unconscious on the street. The mothers ran to hospitals with flabby children in their arms.
The plant was restarting operations after a six-week hiatus due to strict Indian coronavirus blockade.
Quotable: "It appears that unskilled labor mismanaged the maintenance work and because of that, the gas leaked," said Srijana Gummalla, commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the local government agency.
In other developments:
New figures released in Britain show that black people in England and Wales are twice as likely to die from the coronavirus as white people. The number of black and South Asian people working in public jobs and living with conditions such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes may explain part of the high risk.
Many states in the US USA That they reopened their economies did not meet the criteria recommended by the Trump administration to resume commercial and social activities. In more than half of the states relieving restrictions, the coronavirus case load was increasing and positive test results were increasing.
The United Nations more than tripled the size of its request for humanitarian aid to help the most vulnerable countries threatened by the pandemic, to $ 6.7 billion of the $ 2 billion initially sought just six weeks ago.
Afghanistan's health minister, Dr. Ferozuddin Feroz, tested positive for Covid-19. Her disease presents yet another challenge in Afghanistan's battle with the coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly amid war and poverty. A spokesperson said he was isolating at home and in good condition despite his symptoms.
Researchers in China have discovered that the coronavirus, or parts of it, can remain in semen. But the article, published in an open access medical journal, does not prove that the virus can be sexually transmitted.
Britain's economy is expected to contract 30 percent in the April to June quarter, the Bank of England predicted. Stocks in Europe and the US USA They went up.
China's military tied to new hacking software
An invisible cyber attack tool called Aria-body, with alarming capabilities, He has been linked to the Chinese military, according to a report by an Israeli cybersecurity company.
Hackers who used it to remotely control a computer could copy, delete, or create files and conduct extensive searches for data on the device. The tool featured new ways to cover your tracks to avoid detection.
Aria-body was used by a group of hackers, known as Naikon, which dates back to the Chinese army. His goals include the office of Mark McGowan, the Prime Minister of Western Australia, and government agencies and state-owned technology companies in Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar and Brunei.
Beijing has maintained that the government and the military do not engage in hacking because of the theft of trade secrets.
Quotable: "We know that China is probably the single largest single source of cyber espionage that comes to Australia a long way," said Peter Jennings, a former Australian defense official who is the executive director of the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy.
A royal commission report found that the cardinal had been "aware of clergy sexual abuse of children,quot; as early as the 1970s, when he was a priest in the diocese of Ballarat. She then worked closely with another priest who was later convicted of sexually abusing 65 children from the early 1960s through the late 1980s.
Background: Cardinal Pell was convicted in 2018 of sexually abusing two 13-year-old boys in 1996. Australia's highest court overturned the conviction last month, saying there was a "significant chance,quot; that he was not guilty.
Meeting your New York neighbors
To capture the moment when they took distant portraits of their Queens neighbors and asked them what they hoped to do once the pandemic had passed, and what they had learned from the crisis.
Snapshot: Above, Jezrael Lucero plays the piano at the Grand Hyatt in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, last week. Hong Kong's music venues have remained largely silent as a result of the double whammy of protests and the pandemic there. It has especially hit many Filipino musicians as they and other migrants power the live music scene. Now They wonder if their work can survive.
What we are seeing: Room qualifier, a Twitter account that rates rooms against Skype and Zoom calls. For the curious among us who are bored of looking at people's shelves.
And now for the backstory on …
The human pain of job loss.
April employment numbers for the US USA They will be published on Friday and they will be terrible. Neil Irwin, economics reporter for The Upshot, has been writing about monthly employment reports for the past 13 years. "Most of the time, it's fun," he said. But that was until the pandemic hit and left him struggling to find words for Describe the devastation in the US job market. USA, where some 22 million jobs have been lost. Here is an excerpt from his article:
The last time the economy was in free fall, I wrote this: “The economy is crumbling fast enough to challenge analysis through standard statistical models. Among the phrases found in the normally sober reports of the nation's top economic forecasters yesterday: "Godawful," "wholesale capitulation," "surprisingly weak," and "indescribably terrible."
That job report, dated November 2008, indicated that employers had cut 533,000 jobs. Analysts expect April 2020 losses to be 41 times worse.
There will be nothing funny about Friday's report. It is difficult to even understand what we are going to learn, or what kind of words can capture human pain under the mind-blowing numbers.
I, and the rest of the job reporting nerds, will go through and do our best to find information on the myriad of numbers issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. But it won't be with the dizzying enthusiasm of trying to solve a puzzle; Rather, it is a time of sadness for what has been lost.
