Yes, there is going to be a TV show Coronavirus Rom-Com

In news that no one asked for, Variety reports that the Freeform network has ordered a limited four-part series titled "Wait"Love in times of the crown. (I really couldn't invent this shit if I tried. And I wish I had, because clearly, it pays).

The series will follow a cast of characters taking refuge in their homes, delving into their messy love life, touching on topics ranging from connecting roommates to deciding to isolate themselves with an ex. For those of you who, like me, were wondering how Freeform plans to film this show while still meeting social distancing guidelines, it will apparently be filmed remotely, with the actors using their real-life spaces as the setting for the story.

This is a creative approach to making television right now, and I'd like to hope this show is a good one, but I can't help but imagine a final product that looks like a low-budget web series shot in 2013. My apprehension is not relieved by the way incredibly cheesy and out of touch that Freeform people are talking about about the show.

"This is the perfect show for a generation that is learning to love and be loved at a time when everyone is telling them to stay six feet away," said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president of programming and development for Freeform.

I'm certainly not downplaying the serious, long-term implications that this global health crisis is likely to have across the generations, but we've only been in for two months, and I'd really like everyone to relax. Also, he's pretty deaf It will announce the launch of programs that monetize a global pandemic long before the end is seen, and as thousands of people across the country and the world continue to die every day.

Also, many of us are already stuck inside all day every day, which doesn't necessarily put us in the mood to watch a TV show about other people who are also stuck inside all day every day.