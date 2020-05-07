Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review and rating

Xiaomi's Redmi Note series is one of the most popular series that the Indian smartphone market leader has to offer. Every year, the Redmi Note series is updated twice with new offerings and a common feature: powerful specs and competitive prices.

This year's offering, Redmi Note 9 Pro, looks no different. Regarded as the "performance beast,quot; by Xiaomi, the phone includes impressive specs on paper: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, 48MP quad camera setup, 5020mAh battery and more, and the starting price of RS 13,999, makes it sound like a convincing deal. We use the smartphone to find out if it really is that good or too good to be true. Keep reading to know more:

Design



With the

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Xiaomi has introduced a couple of design variations that definitely make the phone stand out from other Redmi smartphones. The first thing he sees on the device is the camera shake, which is nothing more than atypical. You get a quad camera setup located in the center in a neat square layout that's quite outstanding. Just below the bump, you will see the LED flash in a separate black section that gives the illusion of the extended camera bump. Despite the fact that the camera bump on the Redmi Note 9 Pro is quite widespread, its location or size is such that it doesn't look wobbly when placed on a flat surface, a problem we've been constantly facing with Xiaomi devices.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in three color options: Interstellar Black, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue, and we got the latter as our review unit. The back panel, prone to many fingerprints, of the smartphone is simple but eye-catching. Choose the Blue variant if you like slightly different phones, as the remaining two seem a little more subtle.

Moving to the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a perforated notch in the center. Just above the notch, you get a grille on the earpiece with the notification LED inside.

At the bottom edge of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, you get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the speaker grille. The right edge of the device houses a SIM card tray. On the left side, you get the power button and the volume control keys. The power button houses the fingerprint sensor that definitely takes a while to get used to, as the location appears to be initially off.

Monitor



The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a 6.67-inch Full-HD + screen with 2400x1080p resolution and 450nit brightness. It gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer on the front for added protection, and Xiaomi claims to have also added a protective anti-oil and anti-fingerprint layer.

When it comes to display performance, there were a couple of issues we noticed with the device. Around the corners, especially when there is an open white background, as in the case of Chrome or Gmail, we saw a small color bleed that is difficult to ignore once it is noticed. The notch doesn't help the entire viewing experience either, as it seems to be distracting in most cases.

In the Redmi Note 9 Pro's Display Settings, you get a dedicated reading mode, adjustable contrast levels, dark mode, and choice of text size. The phone offers support for dark mode features that are much better to use.

Performance

When it comes to hardware specs, Redmi Note 9 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU. Buyers get two options when it comes to storage. Those who want the base variant get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and for advanced users there is also a 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage model. You also get support for a microSD card on the Redmi Note 9 Pro up to 512GB to solve the problem for all those who may feel that the on-board storage is less.

In our time with the smartphone, it handled random app multitasking with no frame drop or heating issues. Both the call quality and the audio quality are also satisfactory.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro offers facial unlock and fingerprint lock support, both of which are quick to respond.

In terms of software, the Redmi Note 9 Pro runs MIUI 11 based on the Android 10 operating system. If you have been a Xiaomi user in the past, you will have no problems with the device's custom user interface and the bloatware and adware you get with the. You get abundant Mi apps that cannot be uninstalled or disabled, so you will continue to receive notifications from them. For those unfamiliar with Xiaomi's enforcement mechanism and what it offers, this may be a deciding factor. In addition to the Xiaomi applications, the phone comes pre-installed with third-party applications such as Facebook, Amazon, Paytm, among others, which cannot even be uninstalled.

Camera



The Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a 48MP primary rear camera with Samsung Isocell GM2 sensor. This is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Xiaomi has again used the pixel grouping technique with this device, which means that although the main camera is a 48MP sensor, the Redmi Note 9 Pro captures images in 12MP resolution by default and to take a picture at a resolution 48MP, you will have to manually enable the mode and the good thing is that as soon as you open the camera app you will see it directly on the screen with other modes including night mode and video so it is not a cumbersome task look it up in the settings



When it comes to the image quality of images captured by Redmi Note 9 Pro, you will be able to capture detailed images with slightly oversaturated colors in daylight conditions outdoors. For the price, the 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera also does a decent job. We are quite impressed with the camera performance of the 5MP macro camera results that are super detail oriented. The quality of portrait shots was found to be directly in sync with lighting conditions as better lit areas only offered better portrait shots.



Up front, you'll get a 16MP selfie camera on the Redmi Note 9 Pro if you like its slightly processed and AI-repaired images.



Drums



The Redmi Note 9 Pro is backed by a 5020 mAh battery. In our day-to-day activities, the Redmi Note 9 Pro lasted us for almost a day when we used it for routine tasks like calling, Internet browsing, as well as GPS tracking, watching online videos and more.



The device even comes with a quick charge cradle and contains an 18W quick charger inside the box. This is one of the main advantages of the device.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 13,999, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro certainly marks most cases. You get an attractive smartphone, a reasonably good viewing experience, and solid performance. It has a mid-range processor, 48MP camera, durable battery, all the elements to make sure you don't face any problems in daily use. We believe that the software can be a painful point for some users, especially those who are not used to Xiaomi's MIUI.

Among the competition, you can consider

Realme 6 which also has the same starting price.

