Wyoming closes state park camps to non-residents

Camping in Wyoming state parks has been temporarily limited to residents.

According to a Wyoming State Parks press release, all existing 2020 reservations for out-of-state visitors were canceled to help curb the spread of COVID-19 and ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Booking charges will be refunded as soon as possible, according to the statement. A plan will be developed to reopen the camp to non-residents when deemed appropriate by the governor and state health officer.

"The camping situation in neighboring states will also influence when non-residents may camp in Wyoming," the statement said.