WME talent agent Duncan Millership joins anonymous content – Up News Info

WME agent and talent partner Duncan Millership has joined Anonymous Content as manager. It is the first in a series of WME agent outings for other jobs we'll see in the coming days as the agency prepares for cuts affecting 20% ​​of its employees who will be laid off, fired or cut part-time. Several partners are rumored to have been affected.

This marks a return to management for Millership, who spent a season as a talent manager at Management 360 before joining WME in 2011. At the agency, he represented talents such as Hugh Jackman, Richard Madden, Matthew Rhys, Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas , Helena Bonham Carter, Jonathan Pryce, Alfred Molina, Jesse Spencer, Kevin McKidd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Damson Idris, Tom Hollander and Dan Levy.

Millership was previously the head of the United Agents talent division in the UK. He moved to Los Angeles in 2009.