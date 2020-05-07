With Tom Brady and Big Ben on record for the Broncos' September, Drew Lock needs to continue where he left off.

Just as Broncos coach Vic Fangio approached the bottom of the pool when NFL commissioner Roger Goodell ran unnoticed and shoved him straight into the water.

The first fifth of the dance card is a doozy, kids. Derrick Henry at home on Monday night, followed by Big Ben in Pittsburgh on short break, then Tom Brady.

There's a lot to like about the 2020 Broncos calendar, assuming the coronavirus pandemic allows everyone to follow the script as it was written Thursday. There are no three-game road games. A manageable swing from the AFC East before the weather gets nasty. Goodbye in week 8. Brady early and Drew Brees (what a snow!) Late, both at home.

But this is what cannot happen, if the reality of autumn coincides with that of spring. postseason or bust drum:

Another September like 2019.

Quarterback Drew Lock has to pick up right where he left off. Or out there.

There are no excuses for a new system.

Don't worry about a new offensive coordinator.

There is no waiting for the motor to turn.

"We are going to have to grow fast," Broncos general manager John Elway told the NFL Network Thursday night.

With Brady out of the AFC, the group battling for the final three postseason numbers will be as broad as the Rio Grande Gorge. The Titans (Week 1) and Steelers (Week 2) are at the head of the class.

Playoffs matter.

So a good start, at first glance. According to experts at Sharpfootballstats.com, the Broncos only have six games against teams projected by bettors to win seven games or less, and four of them, in the Jets, against Miami, in Atlanta, in Las Vegas, fall within Weeks 4. -10. If you're going to get fat, it's there.

In contrast, the Broncos tie 10 tests against projected opponents to win eight games or more. And five of those games land within 11-17 weeks, including the Chargers twice, Buffalo at home, New Orleans at home and a trip to Kansas City the first weekend in December.

Even the kindest fights, on paper, come with warnings. The Panthers and Chargers before their first meeting have goodbye before the Broncos appear. And the Chargers will have a few extra days of rest and preparation before their second meeting, given a game Thursday night the week before. The same goes for the Falcons and Chiefs before Kansas City's first scrum.

On the other hand, Fangio & Co. has a few extra days before a visit to New England and whoever coach Bill Belichick ran the show in Week 5. Unless Belichick is twice the genius he thinks he is, the Pats are projected to also be swimming in that vast pool of seven to nine wins.

"We are going to introduce the world to the Denver Broncos early," Elway told the NFL Network. "We were slow last year … we have to find a way to start quickly."

There are no weaknesses in the red zone.

There are no correctable penalties.

Without forcing a young quarterback to try magic from behind the chains.

Given an extra postseason ticket, 10-6 should suffice.

A 9-7 ending could do it, if it's the Right 9-7.

On the other hand, the Broncos are 14-22 since 2017 against the AFC, 7-11 against the AFC West. A 0-2 start, and you risk living until 2016 again.

The Chargers host the Bengals and Panthers in September. The Raiders draw the Panthers and Pats. If you're flipping the switch in Week 5 this time, bro, it's already too late.