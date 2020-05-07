Winners and losers of the 2020 NFL calendar: Cowboys, Buccaneers get great breaks; Raiders, Jets draw bad blackboards

The NFL released its full 2020 schedule on Thursday night and, as usual, the coming seasons are not the same for the 32 teams.

Some teams already knew they faced a high degree of difficulty based on the strength of their own divisions, the level of their 2019 finishes, and the strength of other divisions. Other teams were created for multiple big breaks with projected runs of weaker opponents by 2020.

When the times and dates were announced, the games became even more difficult for some and a little easier for others. Before any of the 256 games on the new season's 17-week roster are played, let's see which teams "won,quot; and "lost,quot; with the programmers.

Winners and losers of the 2020 NFL calendar

Winners: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The stars have lined up for Tom Brady to make a serious Super Bowl career with the revamped Bucs. He gets Drew Brees' first duel from the first moment in New Orleans in Week 1, but things look better for Tampa Bay.

Before returning to play the Saints at home in Week 9 on November 8, the Bucs face off against just one other 2019 playoff team, the Packers overrated at home in Week 6. Then from Week 9 through Week 17, the Bucs have five games at home with a timely goodbye Week 13 right in the middle.

Around that goodbye, the Bucs catch the Chiefs before the Vikings. But both games are also in Tampa Bay. The Falcons-Lions-Falcons finish is also nice.

Losers: Los Vegas Raiders

The Raiders enter their new desert home with blinding optimism, but unfortunately Jon Gruden's hopes of improving last season's progress could be withdrawn early.

Week 1 at the Panthers is manageable, but it's on the way. Then it gets brutal during Week 7. The Raiders, from weeks 2 to 5, face this: vs. Saints, in Patriots, vs. Bills at Chiefs. They get a goodbye from week 6, just to host the Bucs just before going to the Browns.

The second half becomes easier for the Raiders, but by November, they could be stuck digging in a big hole.

Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott



Winners: Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a longer and easier start than last season, plus a manageable mid-November, December, and January after their Week 10 goodbye to avoid another late-season fading.

The Cowboys face just two 2019 playoff teams in the first half, at the Seahawks in Week 3 and at the Eagles in Week 8. Their notable breaks include hosting Atlanta in Week 2 and three consecutive home games. against the Browns, Giants and Cardinals from Week 4 through Week 6.

The Vikings (Week 11) and Ravens (Week 13) on the road are very tough, but that's balanced by the Redskins, Bengals, and Giants. The Cowboys' schedule gives them a slight edge against the Eagles in the NFC East race.

Losers: New York Giants

This team will have to wait a season before being a factor in the NFC East. The Giants have a couple of home games on Monday nights, Week 1 against the Steelers and Week 8 against the Buccaneers, to seal the first half of their schedule. In between, challenges include 49ers (Week 3), Rams (Week 4), Cowboys (Week 5), and Eagles (Week 7).

The second half is easier, but the Giants must wait until Week 11 to say goodbye, after hosting the Eagles in Week 10. There are also two tough games on the December road against the Seahawks (Week 13) and the Ravens. (Week 16). In good measure, the Cowboys rematch is January's game.

The Giants can improve a lot, but turning that into a wild card will be difficult in the first season with Joe Judge.

Patrick Mahomes



Winners: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs' schedule is more favorable than it seems at first glance. They get the Texans, Ravens, and Patriots in three of their first four games, but only the middle one is on the road.

Once those fellow 2019 first-place teams are out of the way, the Chiefs' remaining three toughest games: at Bills in Week 6, at Buccaneers in Week 12, and at Saints in Week 15 are well laid out, with a goodbye of Week 10 in Entre.

The rest of AFC West remains relatively weak to assist across the roster. The Chiefs also face the Jets, Panthers, Dolphins, and Falcons in the second half, with three of those games at home. There's nothing daunting here to suggest that the Chiefs will fall from their powerful position as division and Super Bowl champions.

Losers: New York Jets

Jets seem to occupy this space often for different reasons at different seasons. Adam Gase's second year with the team does not look promising.

The hit from Week 1 to Week 2 in the Bills and vs. The 49ers don't allow a good start, with a difficult trip to the Colts right after that. In both Week 6 (Chargers) and Week 15 (Rams), the Jets have to fly to Los Angeles.

From week 7 to week 9, it's the Bills' rematch, against the Chiefs and against the Patriots. Week 14 is a trip to Seattle and the season ends in New England. This New York has roughly two favorable games in Miami and that's it, given that it doesn't really match Denver, Arizona, Las Vegas or Cleveland in the home games.

Adam Gase



Winners: Cleveland Browns

The Browns make their trip to Baltimore out of the way in Week 1. They don't see another 2019 playoff team until Week 10, when they host Houston after a goodbye for Week 9. Before the goodbye for Week 9, Cleveland can take advantage of its pair against Cincinnati, and it also has Washington, Indianapolis and Las Vegas at home.

The second half has some real toughness with a trip to the Titans and a rematch with the Ravens. But the Jaguars, Giants and Jets also provide three games won at home.

The Browns will be more offensively offensive with Kevin Stefanski and better equipped to maximize their talent in 2020. They have a good chance to enjoy that elusive playoff advance.

Losers: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams hoped to face a high level of challenges in the same division as the much-improved 49ers, Seahawks, and Cardinals. Unfortunately, before that, they also play the Cowboys, Eagles, and Bills, the last two on the road, in their first three games.

Los Angeles plays in San Francisco in week 6, with the rematch in week 12. After a goodbye in week 9, it is against Seattle in week 10 and also in Tampa Bay in week 11. December for the Rams begins with a trip to the Cardinals in Week 13 before hosting the Patriots in Week 14. Then it's the Seahawks and vs. the Cardinals in the last two games.

The Rams were forced into a key roster rotation for Sean McVay in the offseason. After missing the post-Super Bowl playoffs, it's an uphill climb to return to NFC relevance.

Frank Reich



Winners: Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have a tough game in Week 2 at home against the Vikings. But the rest of their first half in their first season with Philip Rivers as quarterback gives them a great opportunity to bounce back in the playoffs.

Week 1 is a favorable trip to Jacksonville. Week 3 through Week 8 brings the Jets, Bears, Browns, Bengals and Lions, with a goodbye in Week 7.

The Colts get the Ravens and Packers out of the division in the second half, but both games are at home. The Titans-Texans come two steps after Week 8, but Indianapolis has a chance to build some good momentum on the toughest part of the list.

Losers: Houston Texans

Texans have no chance to catch their breath before plunging fully into the hardness. They open the season at the Chiefs on Thursday night before going home to the Ravens in Week 2. They also need to go to the Steelers in Week 3 and the Titans in Week 6.

Outside of the division before their goodbye in week 8, Texans also have two dangerous home games against the Vikings in week 4 and the Packers in week 7. After the goodbye, they have five away games and three more home games. tough against the Patriots, Colts and Titans.

Houston has won the AFC South for two consecutive years, but has seen Indianapolis, wildcard, and then Tennessee, wildcard, go deeper in the playoffs. Going into a hole early will force Texans to dig hard to avoid finishing seconds or less.