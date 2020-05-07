Wild video shows Japanese bees "cooking,quot; a live killer hornet – BGR

The killer hornets are terrifyingly large and recently made their way to the United States.

A killer hornet is more than painful, but giant hornets pose a greater threat to local bee populations than to humans.

Japanese bees can fend off an attack by killer hornets by effectively "cooking,quot; the live killer hornet with heat by the rapid flapping of their wings.

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get crazier, now we have to deal with giant hornets from Asia who are affectionately known as Murder hornets. Call me old-fashioned, but I'm not really interested in the bugs that are already scary having the floor murder as part of his name

The killer hornets recently arrived in the United States and, if we do, they are not as scary as they seem. Sure, they look like pure nightmare fuel, with some queens that are over two inches long, but the reality is that a single bite from a killer hornet isn't going to kill you, though it will be incredibly painful. If you're curious, a man passing Coyote Peterson was purposely stung by a hornet and filmed the entire experience to our collective enjoyment or horror.

One of the most interesting aspects of the murder hornet's attack strategy is that it can essentially require reinforcements. Specifically, when a assassin hornet is focused on a target, it can emit a scent that attracts other assassin hornets to join the attack. So while a target can fend off a murder hornet or two, dealing with an entire swarm is a completely different story.

Truth be told, the real danger posed by killer hornets is not for humans, but for local bee populations that can be decimated by killer hornets incredibly quickly. Up to this point, a few dozen killer hornets have the ability to destroy tens of thousands of bees in no time. However, it's worth noting that honey bees in Japan have developed an incredible tactic they employ to fend off a murder hornet in the attack.

When a killer hornet reaches a hive, it will easily be much larger than any single bee. However, it is outnumbered and Japanese bees use this for their strategic advantage. Specifically, the Japanese bees will launch themselves onto the attacking hornet and completely surround it. At the same time, honey bees will start flapping their wings as fast as they can to raise the temperature and eventually kill the killer hornet by cooking it alive.

LiveScience writes:

The stingers of honey bees cannot penetrate the thick outer skin of a hornet, so the bees swarm around an attacker, forming a spherical ball of bees, and use their vibrating muscles to create heat. The mass of bees will heat the area to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 degrees Celsius), enough to kill the hornet. Scientists discovered these bee balls in 2005 and have been studying them ever since. Now, researchers have discovered the brain-bee mechanism that regulates the behavior of thermal balloons in Japanese bees, but not in their relatives, European bees.

A video of this defense tactic in action originally appeared online a few years ago, but began circulating again now that the murder hornets have reached the US. USA

