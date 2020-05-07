Why the NFL International Games in London, Mexico City are not on the 2020 calendar

A full 256 NFL game schedule for 2020 is difficult enough to craft in a typical year when a global pandemic does not cast a shadow of doubt on how much of the schedule can actually be played and where the games can be played.

This year, the NFL international series is a victim in creating the schedule, which the NFL plans to release Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

The league announced Monday that all 2020 games will be scheduled to play in the United States "under consistent protocols focused on the well-being of players, staff, and fans." While the specific matchups and dates for the 2020 NFL international games had not been set, the Jaguars were slated to host two London games at Wembly Stadium. The Dolphins and Falcons were supposed to host a London game each, presumably both at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Cardinals were to host a game in Mexico City.

PUBLICATION OF THE NFL PROGRAM:

NFL update on 2020 season schedule. – NFL UK (@NFLUK) May 4, 2020

These coronavirus-related challenges are why the NFL waited a few additional weeks to release its schedule this year. NBC Sports' Peter King suspects the league was "doing multiple schedules, in the case of a reduction to 14 or 12 or 10 games per team," but that "even a 16-game schedule could have major changes."

Marc Ganis, a sports business consultant who is connected to top NFL officials, told King that he is "very confident of a 16-game season with a Super Bowl in February … I didn't say I trusted 16 games." . goodbye, or what week of February would be the Super Bowl, or if each team will play eight games in their home stadiums, or if there will be fans in each game.

"More information is needed before we have these answers. The teams will simply be flexible."

With a three-hour television show on the NFL Network, the NFL will release a full 17-week schedule featuring the opening of the 2020 season on September 10 and Super Bowl 55 on February 7. Teams and fans will have to agree to that schedule with the presumption that it will change over the summer as the league receives more clarity on the viability of its season.

"At some point," a senior NFL team executive told King, "we are going to start accepting inequalities." What happens when teams in four states are told, "Can't they have a training camp?" Those teams have no camp? Are you traveling to a state that allows a gathering of approximately 100 people to work?

"Time will tell, but as you see now, there is no way that all states will be under the same rules for the summer."