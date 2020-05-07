‘Why do we have the rules? – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

While Shelley Luther has been praised for defying orders to stay home by reopening her Dallas salon nearly two weeks ago, there are some business owners who disagree with her decision and wonder why the current rules don't apply.

Luther, who owns the Salon A La Mode, was jailed Tuesday after a judge deemed her contempt of court after she refused to apologize for reopening her business in defiance of the orders. She was sentenced to seven days in jail.

However, after a wide range of support from state leaders such as Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbott, Luther was released on Thursday afternoon after the Texas Supreme Court ordered his release.

Some saw her as a "hero,quot; for standing up to officials and not giving in to orders. Others, however, did not share the same praise.

"I have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars without supplies," said local business owner David Snell.

Snell owns the Cajun Crawfish Co. catering company and an airplane tour business. You cannot fly without regulations and your catering business is closed during the pandemic.

He viewed Luther's actions and the governor's call to overturn the prison as a penalty for his act of contempt as disrespect.

"We are going to break the rules, if you break them there are some consequences. But that's the message it sends, why do we have the rules?" Snell said. "Saying we're going to break the rules, be a freebooter and be a hero because of that, no. I will never do that. Many business owners I know will not."

Tom Landis owns Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, and says the focus should be on keeping people safe and not in situations like Luther's. This includes the attention of the courts, the governor, and other leaders.

“The only way to lead is by example. It's the only way to lead … I'm not sure we see that from our leaders, "said Landis.

Other business owners like Dan Barbara of Yogi's Home Plate restaurant still support Luther and his actions.

"She set foot as a small American business owner and has done everything within her rights. And those rights are hampered," said Barbara.

Barbara said she will still operate her business with respect to state and county restrictions.