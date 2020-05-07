Why did Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush have to fight for their friendship?

Eight years have passed since Hilarie burton and Sophia Bush appeared in One Tree Hill. However, the stars of Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis are still friends today.
Burton spoke about his bond in a recent episode of Barstool. Chicks in the office podcast
When asked how he had maintained such a close connection with his co-stars, Burton attributed the love to the fact that they all "grew up together."
"I was chosen when I was 20 years old," said the now 37-year-old actress. "I think (James) Lafferty I was, like, still in high school. So, I was 20 years old, everyone was about the same age. Sophia and I were born seven days apart. So we literally turned 21 together, and we had our first big jump on this TV show and she and I got going. "
While she said she is "so in love with our little family," it also includes Bethany Joy Lenz and the "children,quot; admitted that "they have disputes like families,quot;.
"They are few and far between," he said. "But I'd take a bullet for those kids. I love them."
Sometimes these friendships were put to the test by the public. For example, Burton considered "the story between Peyton and Brooke,quot; the "love story of the show,quot; and said that she and Bush had to "fight for our own friendship."
"Because a lot of people wanted to face each other," he explained when asked about his favorite stories. "You know, 'It's like Hilarie doesn't do this, but Sophia does'. And 'She is the pretty'. And 'She is this.' There is so much comparison. that as a young woman it's hard to navigate. And she and I can now look back and say, "All those bastards. No no no. We are the love story. "So yes, female friendships were important on that show."
In fact, Burton said Bush texted him a few minutes before the interview.
To listen to her full chat, watch Chicks in the office. Fans can also read his new book The Rural Diaries: Lessons of Love, Livestock, and a Great Life on the Mischief Farm to learn more about Burton's life.
%MINIFYHTML3b699b9eb00ff9e4785a535926c9ca6115%