Why did Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush have to fight for their friendship?

Eight years have passed since Hilarie burton and Sophia Bush appeared in One Tree Hill. However, the stars of Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis are still friends today.

Burton spoke about his bond in a recent episode of Barstool. Chicks in the office podcast

When asked how he had maintained such a close connection with his co-stars, Burton attributed the love to the fact that they all "grew up together."

"I was chosen when I was 20 years old," said the now 37-year-old actress. "I think (James) Lafferty I was, like, still in high school. So, I was 20 years old, everyone was about the same age. Sophia and I were born seven days apart. So we literally turned 21 together, and we had our first big jump on this TV show and she and I got going. "

While she said she is "so in love with our little family," it also includes Bethany Joy Lenz and the "children,quot; admitted that "they have disputes like families,quot;.

"They are few and far between," he said. "But I'd take a bullet for those kids. I love them."