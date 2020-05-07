Whitmer Signs Executive Order Accelerating Unemployment Benefits For Michiganers – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Wednesday, extending and building on her previous executive orders, expanding eligibility for unemployment benefits during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Order streamlines benefits for tens of thousands of Michigan residents who have applied for unemployment benefits by allowing the state to review only an individual's most recent employment separation, which is the cause of current unemployment, to determine entitlement to benefits. of the individual.

“No one should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a crisis. Michigan residents around the world have lost jobs due to COVID-19, and we must ensure that they receive the benefits they are entitled to in the fastest and most efficient way possible, "Whitmer said." This Executive Order will bring us a I step closer to that goal by temporarily eliminating bureaucracy as we continue to pave the curve for this deadly disease. "

The Executive Order also extends Executive Order 2020-57, which:

Expands the state's job sharing program, offering more tools to employers to reduce layoffs and restart their businesses.

Extends unemployment benefits to workers: That they have an unanticipated family care responsibility. Those who are sick, quarantined or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are dismissed.

Extends unemployment benefits to workers who voluntarily left a job after accepting a new job but were unable to start their new job due to the pandemic.

Allows anyone with an active unemployment claim to receive up to 26 weeks of benefits.

It suspends the requirement that people seeking unemployment apply for a job search and registration exemption from their employer.

It allows retirees from the Unemployment Insurance Agency to keep their retirement benefits if they return to work to process unemployment claims or serve on the Occupational Safety and Health Commission.

Expand cost-sharing with employers to reduce layoffs.

