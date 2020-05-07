Whitmer extends order to stay home, stay safe until May 28 – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING, Mich. – (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday to extend Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order through May 28. Under this order, Michigan residents are not yet to leave their homes except to run critical errands, perform safe outdoor activities, or go to specific jobs. The governor's order will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan's Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of their MI Safe Start Plan.

"This is good news for our state, our businesses and our working families," said Whitmer. "We are not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward in our MI Safe Start plan to re-engage our economy safely and responsibly. As we continue to phase in sectors of our economy, I will continue to work 24 hours a day. to ensure that our companies adopt best practices to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19. When we all continue to do our part, we can reduce the risk of a second wave and re-engage our economy safely and responsibly. "

Under Executive Order 2020-77, manufacturing facilities must take steps to protect their workers from the spread of COVID-19. That includes carrying out a daily entry detection protocol for workers and everyone entering the facility, including a questionnaire covering symptoms and exposure to people with possible COVID-19, along with a temperature detection as soon as non-contact thermometers can be obtained. They must also create dedicated entry points at each facility and suspend entry for all non-essential in-person visits, including tours.

Manufacturing facilities must also train workers on, among other things, how COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person, the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, the steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or suspected or confirmed diagnosis, and the use of personal protective equipment.

All companies in the state, including manufacturers, must require the use of masks when workers cannot maintain a constant six-foot separation from others, and consider face shields for those who cannot maintain a constant three-foot separation of other workers.

