White Castle nurtures healthcare workers with more than $ 1 million in free meals – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – In a token of appreciation to medical staff, White Castle gave away free Sliders and combo meals throughout April to EMS, paramedics, nurses, doctors, and other health professionals. In total, healthcare workers at White Castle's 14 markets enjoyed more than $ 1 million for free combo meals, entirely funded by the family business.

In addition to free combo meals, White Castle delivered more than 10,000 Sliders to hospital workers in Cincinnati, Colon, Chicago, Detroit, St. Louis, Louisville, Indianapolis, NY and New Jersey. You have plans this week and next to deliver 1,700 Sliders to five hospitals in Minneapolis and is working to schedule additional food drops in other cities.

"As a family business for 99 years, White Castle has a long tradition of supporting people in the communities we serve," he said. Jamie Richardson, Vice President of White Castle. "We have been inspired by first responders from around the world who have been at the forefront of fighting this pandemic, and we wanted to do what we could to feed their souls and thank them."

White Castle was so impressed by the heroic efforts of these first responders that he pledged to offer health workers one free meal a day during the month of April. The initiative expanded by making drops of food in hospitals, giving health workers a small gift as they worked. Team members from various White Castle restaurants prepared and delivered Crave Cases and Crave Crates, each with original sliders and individually packaged cheese sliders.

"In the midst of this incredibly difficult time, healthcare workers are putting everything at stake to serve and care for us," said Richardson. "The courtesy meal was our way of letting them know that we appreciate everything they are doing. We are honored to have been able to give them something back."

For more information on White Castle's other philanthropic activities, click HERE.

On the white castle®

White Castle, America's first fast food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders as a family business for over 99 years. Based on Columbus, Ohio, White Castle started serving The Original Slider®, made from 100% USDA inspected beef, in 1921. Today, White Castle owns and operates more than 365 restaurants dedicated to satisfying customer cravings, morning, noon, and night, and sells its famous fare in retail stores. across the country, in an increasing number of international locations and in military exchanges worldwide. Named 2014's Time Magazine's most influential burger of all time, the original slider is served alongside a menu of creatively designed sliders and other delicious food options, including the White Castle Impossible.™ Slider, named by Thrillist in 2019 as "Best Plant-Based Fast Food Burger,quot;.

White Castle's commitment to maintaining the highest quality products extends to the company that owns and operates its own meat processing plants, bakeries, and frozen food processing plants. White Castle is known for the legendary loyalty of his team members, more than one in four of whom has worked for White Castle for at least 10 years, and of his loyal fans, affectionately known as Cravers, many of whom They compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. For more information on White Castle, visit whitecastle.com.

SOURCE White Castle

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related