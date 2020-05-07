When is the 2020 NFL schedule released? Time, TV channel for the program & # 39; Schedule Release & # 39; 20 & # 39;

The launch of the 2020 NFL schedule will come a day a little later than the typical league pre-draft date. But given the cloud of doubt surrounding the 2020 NFL season due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the timing of this year's schedule release could be considered early.

The 2020 NFL calendar, or at least what the league expects is its 2020 calendar, will be released on Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET. As has become a tradition, the league will launch its 2020 calendar with an exclusive three-hour television show on the NFL Network.

We know that the NFL 2020 schedule will not include international games in London or Mexico City, as the league has announced that it will play all 2020 games nationally in the name of player health and safety amid the pandemic. . But that appears to be the only restriction on the NFL schedule for its initial release.

The league will release a full 17-week, 256-game schedule on Thursday night, though, at this point, it has no idea how the pandemic will affect the season's schedule and logistics. The NFL also has not changed its plans to start the season on September 10 and end it with Super Bowl 55 on February 7.

So until the NFL receives more information on when and how it can proceed with its 2020 season, the schedule released Thursday will serve as a placeholder. Below is the information you need to view the NFL scheduled pitch schedule.

When is the 2020 NFL schedule released?

Date : Thursday, May 7

: Thursday, May 7 Hour : 8 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. ET television channel : NFL Network

: NFL Network Live broadcast: NFL Enforcement | DAZN (in Canada)

We generally tease the NFL for producing a greedy three-hour television show just for its scheduled release. But in 2020, fans will take all the "live,quot; programming they can get, so we'll give the league a pass.

Scheduled for prime time, just like the NFL likes, "Schedule Release & # 39; 20,quot; will air on the NFL network beginning at 8 p.m. ET. According to the league, NFL Network coverage "will break down the next regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the main matchups and prime-time games … Along with information from NFL Network hosts and analysts, & # 39; Schedule Release & # 39; 20 & # 39; will include home interviews of NFL head coaches, general managers and other guests. "

The live stream of the scheduled launch program will be available on all connected devices (smartphones, PCs, tablets, and televisions) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch to subscribers of participating NFL network providers.

Teams and fans will have to accept the NFL's release schedule on Thursday night with the presumption that it will change over the summer as the league receives more clarity on the viability of its season.

"At some point," a senior NFL team executive told Peter King of NBC Sports, "We are going to start accepting inequalities. What happens when teams in four states are told: & # 39; Can't have a training camp? Those teams have no camp? Are they traveling to a state that allows a gathering of about 100 people to work? Time will tell, but as you see now, there is no way that all states are under the same rules for the summer. "

Marc Ganis, a sports business consultant who is connected to top NFL officials, told King that he is "very confident of a 16-game season with a Super Bowl in February … I didn't say I trusted 16 games." . goodbye, or what week of February would be the Super Bowl, or if each team will play eight games in their home stadiums, or if there will be fans in each game.

"More information is needed before we have these answers. The teams will simply be flexible."

The strength of the NFL schedule for 2020

While we don't know the details of the 2020 NFL schedule, such as start dates and times, we do know all the matchups. So, based on 2019 win percentages, we can determine the NFL's strength from the 2020 calendar standings.

Below are those rankings, from the most difficult time in New England to the easiest time in Baltimore.