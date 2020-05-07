When does the NFL season start in 2020? Week 1 schedule, clashes, dates for possible coronavirus delays

For now, the 2020 NFL season is slated to start on the originally scheduled date. This despite what will be a summer full of questions, as the coronavirus pandemic complicates the NFL's plan to start and play the 2020 season normally.

The 2020 NFL schedule launched on May 7 as a symbol of the league's optimism for the upcoming season. If all goes as the NFL expects, the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs will host the Texans at the season opener on Thursday, September 10. Then a full 17-week season will be played before the playoffs and Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay on February 7.

The NFL's opening weekend is slated to continue on September 13 with the first full Sunday of games of the season. As has become a tradition, the first week of the 2020 season will conclude with a double title "Monday Night Football,quot; on ESPN: Steelers in Giants, then Titans in Broncos.

That's the plan, but multiple reports have suggested that the NFL will be prepared with contingency plans if and when it needs to delay the start of the 2020 season. Regardless of when the season begins, the NFL appears committed to playing a full 16-game season. and crown a Super Bowl champion in February.

MORE 2020 NFL PROGRAM:

Strength of schedule classifications | COVID-19 Impact

When does the NFL season start in 2020?

Date : Thursday, September 10

: Thursday, September 10 Match: Texans on Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

The reigning Super Bowl champion hosted the NFL season opener in 14 of the past 16 years. (Last season, the NFL opened its 100th season with a classic Packers-Bears showdown; and in 2013, the Ravens played the season opener on the road due to a scheduling conflict.) As expected, the Chiefs will do so 15 of the past 17 years, and will host the team they defeated in the divisional round of last season's playoffs.

The NFL didn't have many exciting options for its 2020 season opener according to the Kansas City local calendar. Houston seems a relatively easy option now that Tom Brady is no longer in New England. Outside of their division, the Chiefs also play Jets, Panthers and Falcons at home this season.

Neither team offers a star worthy of display like Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9a/9d/deshaun-watson-010220-getty-ftrjpg_1w6j2ytxmpvrj1xqb5924p6i2k.jpg?t=1729841591,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



NFL Week 1 schedule, matchups, dates

From now on, the NFL Week 1 schedule will be developed on time, although coronavirus-related issues could affect the timing of the start of the season (more on the following).

Including the aforementioned Thursday night season opener, here is the full schedule for the NFL's opening weekend in 2020.

Game Start time television channel Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Game Start time television channel Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons 1 pm. ET FOX Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1 pm. ET CBS New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1 pm. ET CBS The Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers 1 pm. ET CBS Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1 pm. ET FOX Indianapolis Colts at the Jacksonville Jaguars 1 pm. ET CBS Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 1 pm. ET FOX Miami Dolphins in New England Patriots 1 pm. ET CBS Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins 1 pm. ET FOX Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 4:25 p.m. ET FOX Arizona Cardinals in the San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Game Start time television channel Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants 7:15 p.m. ET ESPN Tennessee Titans in Denver Broncos 10:10 p.m. ET ESPN

Coronavirus delays?

For now, the NFL plans to start its season on schedule, with the 2020 season opening on Thursday, September 10, a full 17-week regular season, and a full roster of playoff games ahead of Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay on Sunday, February 7. With the exception of the international games in London and Mexico City, which will not be played in 2020, the NFL seems committed to sticking to its normal schedule until someone says it is impossible.

Of course, the NFL cannot be sure how the effects of the coronavirus pandemic will evolve in months, weeks, or even days. That is why multiple potential contingency plans are being considered.

"I am very confident in a 16 game season with a Super Bowl in February," sports business consultant Marc Ganis told Peter King of NBC Sports, adding an important warning. "I didn't say to trust 16 games with a goodbye, or what week of February would be the Super Bowl, or if each team will play eight games in their home stadiums, or if there will be fans in each game.

"More information is needed before we have these answers. The teams will simply be flexible."

Others have offered similar suggestions that a late start to the season is on the table. PFT reported that a delay of "a few weeks,quot; may be necessary "to get to the point where the governors of all NFL stadium states agree to open the doors and let anyone who chooses to attend present."

Sports Business Daily reports that the NFL could start the season on October 15 and still have teams that play full 16-game tables. The report also suggests that the NFL could eliminate not only the rest weeks during the season, but also the rest week between the conference championships and the Super Bowl. He would then use those weeks of rest to delay the start of the season, and the Super Bowl would be played on February 28.

King believes "the schedule may be delayed by a week or four, and the goodbyes may be eliminated … It is also possible that the league chooses to start four weeks late and simply start the schedule with the Week 5 games, starting on Oct. 8, (then) take weeks 1-4 and put them on the last four weekends of January.

MORE: The 20 Best Revenge Games on the 2020 NFL Calendar

"That would keep the rest week intact, which is probably important because the players union would fight to keep the week off in the season. In that scenario, the playoffs would start on February 6 with the Super Bowl on February 28."

Another wild card is the unknown state of the college football season. For draft-related reasons, among other ties between college and professional football, the NFL hopes that the college football season can run in the same way as the professional season. But should the college season be canceled or carry over to later dates, the NFL is reported to be "discussing the possibility,quot; of playing on Saturdays.

As one source explained to PFT, "Specific games would most likely be available on Saturdays exclusively through Amazon Prime or ESPN +, with streaming platforms paying a premium for content that appeals to enthusiastic NFL fans to pay the premium necessary to watch games.

"Those games would be removed from Fox and CBS's Sunday inventory, with the networks receiving a refund and the NFL hoping to get that money back and more through the next wave of streaming deals."

If these informed contingency plans aren't a clear enough indicator of the NFL's caution when it comes to viability and timing of the 2020 season, its recently released ticket reimbursement plan is a solid reinforcement.

Roger Goodell https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/fe/73/roger-goodell-getty-032720-ftrjpg_1ravjqzidqhz01sldsf9w8qevy.jpg?t=481713921,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The Associated Press obtained a memo that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to all 32 teams. It establishes a policy for refunds in case the games in 2020 are canceled or played without the assistance of fans.

"All clubs will have a policy under which, if a game is canceled or played under conditions that prohibit fan attendance, anyone who purchases a ticket directly from the club (ie, season tickets, group sales, and / or or part-season plans) will have the option to receive a full refund or apply the amount paid for a future ticket purchase directly from the club. "

The AP also reported that secondary ticket dealers Ticketmaster and SeatGeek have committed to the NFL to make fully available refunds for tickets purchased within 30 days of cancellation. StubHub will comply with the policy only when required by state law.