What will cost you $ 1,400 – Up News Info Detroit

2911 W. Grand Blvd. (New Center)

Listed at $ 1,345 / mo, this 534-square-foot studio is located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd.

Unit comes with walk in closet, in unit laundry, wood floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secure entry. Pay attention to pet owners: this rental is suitable for cats and dogs. Expect a $ 150 pet deposit.

Based on Walk Walk ratings, the area around this address is walkable friendly, quite manageable, and has some transportation options.

5850 Fourth St. (Wayne State)

Below is this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5850 Fourth St. It is listed for $ 1,350 / mo for its 900 square feet.

The apartment has a dishwasher, wood floors, central heating and air conditioning and a terrace. Pay attention to pet owners: this rental is suitable for cats and dogs. Watch out for a $ 1,000 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat passable, quite manageable, and has some transit options.

5984 Yorkshire Road (East English Village)

Located at 5984 Yorkshire Road, here is a 1,572-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence that is also listed for $ 1,350 / mo.

In the unit, you will find a walk in closet. When it comes to construction services, anticipate garage parking. Animals are not welcome. Prospective tenants don't have to worry about a lease fee.

By Walk Walk ratings, the surrounding area is highly walkable, relatively bikeable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Priced at $ 1,375 / mo, this 860-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4707 Third St.

Building amenities include assigned parking and secure entry. The apartment also has a dishwasher and wood floors. For those with furry friends, this property is pet friendly. Prepare for a non-refundable pet fee of $ 200-300.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, ideal for biking, and has some transit options.

3670 Chrysler Drive (Forest Park)

Finally, there is this four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3670 Chrysler Drive. Its price is $ 1,400 / month for its 1,391 square feet.

You can expect a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include a resident lounge and on-site management. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to the Walk Score evaluation, the area around this address is walkable friendly, has some bicycle infrastructure, and some transportation options.

