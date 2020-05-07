What Bill Belichick said about Jarrett Stidham

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says the team has "four good players,quot; in the quarterback room, following the departure of six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady earlier this offseason.

"We feel like we have four good players there," Belichick said Thursday night on the NFL Network. "We'll see how it goes."

Belichick said nothing about the status of the initial job, nor did he shed light on other details related to the team's status as a quarterback.

The Patriots currently have four pins on their 90-season roster in the offseason: Jarrett Stidham, selected in the 2019 draft, veteran Brian Hoyer, rookie free agent J'Mar Smith out of state Louisiana, and rookie free agent Brian Lewerke of Michigan State. All four are unlikely to make the team's 53-man roster.

"That's where we are," said Belichick. "You never know what will happen in the future."

Regardless of who is throwing passes, Belichick said the Patriots will do what they always do: prepare to the best of their ability, use their players and their abilities to the best of their ability, and put the team in the best possible position to succeed.

If the headline was Stidham, Belichick seemed to offer his tacit seal of approval.

"Stid worked very hard last year," said Belichick. "I know he is working hard in the offseason. He has come a long way in terms of understanding our offense and understanding opponent defenses, as all players do from year 1 to year 2. I am sure he will come out and you're ready to go out, be prepared and compete hard. "