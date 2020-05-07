WGA Accuses Top 3 Talent Agencies of "Multiple Misrepresentations" to Judge by Hearing Their Packaging Fee Dispute – Up News Info

The WGA today accused Big 3 talent agencies of doing "multiple misrepresentations" to a federal judge presiding over their yearlong legal battle over packaging fees. The union is now requesting that a hearing that had been removed from the calendar be reinstated so that oral arguments about the scope of the discovery in the case can be heard.

That hearing was set for May 19, but was removed from the calendar on April 29, two days after the US District Court. The US, Andre Birotte Jr., dismissed a large portion of the WGA's antitrust claims against WME, CAA, and UTA. The WGA East and West, who along with several named plaintiffs are the plaintiffs in the case, submitted their application today to United States Magistrate Judge Alexander MacKinnon, who is in charge of the discovery portion of the case.

On April 27, Birotte dismissed the WGA's claims for federal pricing, extortion, and group boycotts, but is allowing the guilds to proceed to trial for its state pricing claim, and in several other individual plaintiff claims for breach of fiduciary duty, unfair competition and breach of contract.

On Tuesday, the agencies released a companion report seeking to limit the scope of the discovery in the wake of that ruling, saying "Discovery should focus on the remaining issues in the case, and the Guilds should not be allowed to disproportionately use discovery as a club. to achieve other ends. "

Today, however, the WGA accused the agencies of "misrepresenting" the Birotte ruling. "They contend, for example, that the unions' failure to comply with fiduciary duty, constructive fraud, and the Unfair Competition Law claims were dismissed" with prejudice, "but those claims were in fact dismissed with permission to amend them." The unions now say they "will amend and reaffirm those claims within the period established by Judge Birotte's order."

"The agencies have not yet produced a single document, which prevents depositions and other follow-up discoveries," the WGA said in today's request. "In addition, also for the first time, the Agencies' supplementary brief requests this Court to decide that its new proposal complies with its obligations not only with respect to the discovery requests that are at issue in the current dispute, but also with respect to to 16 requests that have not yet been the subject of any of the parties' meeting and conference discussions.

"This court should reinstate the hearing on the counterclaimants' motion to allow the counterclaimants to address the new positions of the agencies that are incorrectly stated in their supplemental brief. The Agencies contend that their change in position is justified by Judge Birotte's order of April 27 to partially grant and partially deny their motion to dismiss, but the parties knew at all times that the Agencies' motion to dismiss the counterclaims of the plaintiffs was pending, and the parties agreed that only 16 discovery requests would be pending until the resolution of that motion.

"In addition, Judge Birotte's decision on the motion to dismiss was issued more than a day before the filing of the Parties' Joint Declaration (on the discovery). After the order was issued, the Agencies specifically requested and it granted them an extension of time to provide the Counterclaimants with their share of the Joint Declaration to address the implications of that order.

"Subsequently, more than a day after the issuance of the order, the Agencies requested that the description of the Statement of the problem presented be specifically revised to refer to the proposal of & # 39; Agencies & # 39; to produce (i) their centralized files related to all active package offerings since June 2015. "Therefore, they had an adequate opportunity to present such positions in the Joint Stipulation."

The WGA said the documents it is seeking will provide "evidence that the agent's misconduct was not uncommon" and that "packaging conflicts of interest often harm writers."

In saying that the agencies acknowledge that Birotte's ruling allows the state's WGA pricing claim to continue, the guild said the agencies now "make the incredible suggestion that they should not be required to present evidence regarding each of the agreements that were the very subject of that pricing. "