West Hollywood's beloved music venue needs donations to help pay staff, stay open – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The iconic Troubadour club in West Hollywood has created a GoFundMe to help pay staff members as their doors are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic site, with a stage that has housed hundreds of music legends, has been unable to operate since the closings began leaving its staff out of work.

“We are a small, independently owned place, and we have an hourly staff of over 20 people. Our team consists of waiters, security, sound and lighting engineers and box office staff. These are the people who welcome you to the venue and provide you with great experiences in the showroom, ”wrote the club on its GoFundMe page.

“We are reaching out to our community for support and we ask that you make a donation if you can. If you can't donate right now, share our GoFundMe link. Anything helps!

Director Christine Karayan said the last concert to be played at the venue was on March 11. The Karayan family has owned and operated the club since the 1980s.

"El Trovador has had financial and musical ups and downs, but we have always withstood the storm, but I don't think anyone has ever seen a storm like this," he said.

The beloved place is where a 20-year-old Elton John acted in the 1970s, becoming an overnight superstar as shown in the movie Rocket Man.

"At the end of that show, Elton was a superstar, and before the show, no one had heard of him," said Grammy-winning producer Peter Asher.

Asher was there the night Elton John performed, and on many other extraordinary nights in music history, representing artists such as Linda Ronstadt and James Taylor.

"The Troubadour was already legendary," said Asher. “We knew it was the place to play, and we played there multiple times. I think James Taylor did it four times in total. "

The Troubadour may remain closed for months before the reopening of concert halls under Governor Newsom's fourth and final phase, but even then capacity will have to be limited.

El Trovador is not the only iconic music center affected by the pandemic.

Last week, Amoeba Music announced that the massive impact of the pandemic has forced the closure of the original Hollywood location on the corner of Sunset and Cahuenga.

The music store will be closed until you can move to your new Hollywood location this fall.

According to the page, 100% of the donations will go to help your staff and the place.

To donate or share Troubadour's GoFundMe, click here.