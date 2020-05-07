Wendy Williams "Suspects,quot; Adele lost 100 pounds to show her ex-husband what she has lost!

Like everyone else lately, Wendy Williams is excited about Adele's massive weight loss! However, she also has a theory about what prompted the singer to lose no less than 100 pounds.

During her home talk show, Wendy reacted to the photo Adele shared from her birthday party!

The brooch features the star in a fashionable and tight little black dress with flared sleeves, which looks more fit than ever, with bare legs on display and slim waist grabbed!

Wendy theorized during her last episode of the show that Adele must have been motivated to lose weight to show her ex what she is missing.

The host couldn't help but talk about the transformation and praise it as it takes a lot of effort and dedication.

Wendy went on to name Simon Konecki, with whom the singer shares her 7-year-old son Angelo, as Adele's motivation.

As fans know, the two filed for divorce in 2016.

Le Adele showed a photo of her birthday. This is after losing 100 pounds. She is single and has her baby and I think she looks great … She is supposed to release an album. I'm sure you'll be waiting because I'm sure it's all about divorce and heartbreak and the good and bad times. I think it looks great, "Wendy told her YouTube audience.

She went on to argue that: ‘She said she lost her son's weight, so it would be nice and healthy. But, I also suspect that she lost the weight so her ex-husband can look at her like, oh damn. You know?

It turns out that she's not the only one who thinks this!

%MINIFYHTML6c92a2ce4cca0812449fb1e1929c26c015%

Ad %MINIFYHTML6c92a2ce4cca0812449fb1e1929c26c029% %MINIFYHTML6c92a2ce4cca0812449fb1e1929c26c029%

Adele's former coach Camila Goodis also previously told HollywoodLife that: "She got divorced and I think it's a great motivation to feel good, even better about herself … And I think that's what she did."



Post views:

3