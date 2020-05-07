Wendy Williams Not So Sure Scott Disick Is Telling The Truth About Her "Suspicious,quot; Rehab Sting: That Family Loves "Attention,quot;

Wendy Williams also found out about Scott Disick's rehab season, but she's not sure what's really going on! As you probably know, Kourtney Kardashian's ex spent a few days in a facility before a photo of him leaked, so he decided to leave immediately.

Additionally, her attorney released an official statement announcing that they were seeking legal action for violating her privacy, but she also explained the reason why she registered for rehab in the first place!

The legal representative made it very clear that Scott was not there for drug or alcohol abuse, but because he was seeking treatment for a major trauma related to the sudden transmission of his parents years ago.

It reads in part: “ In an effort to cope with the pain Scott has been suffering for years due to the sudden passing of his mother, followed by the passing of his father only 3 months later, he made the decision to register at a rehab last week to work on his trauma. He did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Surprisingly, as a result of her privacy violation, she has become unprotected and immediately returns home. "

But Wendy Williams is still not sure what to think about the period and did not try to hide during her show that she is quite suspicious.

‘Poor Scott, what are we going to do with you? He looked sober in "Flip It Like Disick,quot; … but apparently he did well … He has had a lot of problems, drinking and drugs, he is an only child and has lost his parents. Her lawyer denies drugs and alcohol, but I suspect. Those people like the attention in that family, "the talk show host told his audience, referring, of course, to the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan of which he is still part of by association.

%MINIFYHTMLd4dfe76563ec8c9cc6d08af70ffdb1b614%

Ad %MINIFYHTMLd4dfe76563ec8c9cc6d08af70ffdb1b683% %MINIFYHTMLd4dfe76563ec8c9cc6d08af70ffdb1b683%

Do you think he has reason to suspect Scott or not?



Post views:

0 0