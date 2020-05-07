"We do it in a detail-oriented way, we pride ourselves on that,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

SEAL Team returns on Wednesday, May 6 at 10:00 PM ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcasting on Up News Info All Access. Due to the closings of the COVID-19 pandemic studios, production stopped two episodes earlier and the show's third season finale will be titled "No Choice In Duty."

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke with series star David Boreanaz before the end of this week to discuss how he has been quarantined, the show's season dismissal, and the importance of keeping the show as true to life as it is. possible.

MW: Hi David, I'm glad to see you again, how are you?

DB: I am doing it right. Doing really good. ANDeah, It feels like a Monday but it is not. I guess every day they bleed on themselves these days, Right?

MW: ANDeah, I do not know. mevery the day is just the day.

DB: Yes, Good way to put it.

MW: Where you really are hanging out during throughout of this?

DB: We are in california here during all this ONEll be fine here. Thooked like the rest of the country. reoing our part, staying home, stay safe and will continue to do so until science tells the truth. Wwe're just hanging out doing all this the families would be doing. yesoard games, watch movies, trying to take care but it is just very boring right now.

MW: I think we're definitely all there. ANew activities or hobbies you have collected?

DB: Not much. My son single celebrated his 18th birthday, so he was out back, set up a tent above. Lsmall things how that. Doing a lot of mountain biking around the neighborhood, ctilt the cars and keep your head down.

MW: me you know you are Someone who likes to return troops. ANDYou took a virtual USO tour with service members at Al Assad Air Base. Than was that experience like for you?

DB: meit was great. Ffirst time I think they did that. Than it was great In this regard, it was able to connect with these men and women who are protecting us and giving they a little piece of life here. AAlso to get a full understanding of what they do day after day.

I learned their regiments, your workouts, than are I like, your favorite sports teams. me came and went with a Rangers fan Ppretty good. Was very funny. me he said to the sergeant and He got to run it a little more. We talk about the show and they they were heavily invested in the character plots. meIt was a great experience to sit down and talk to they about different kinds of food and what's going on and just running away for a good half hour was a lot of fun.

MW: Their It is important to stay not only physically strong but also mentally strong, especially now. ANDour character Jason in STAMP Team is someone who struggled with his mental health for all the things that happened in his military career. men this next episode wWe see that it is activated a little when the son of one of your first targets becomes the leader of a terrorist organization.. WWhat else can you tell us about this episode?, about where is Jason?

DB: meis a great episode and to set it up we didn't expect it to be the season for us because we had two other episodes. ORne I was directing and Chris CHulack reoing the end. meIt just happened that we had to be due to the closure that we had experienced about few Months ago.

TThe character is definitely going to come back and sometimes remembering a little more about his past. Wwe got into that in episode 21, great moment wthat we won't see until we figure things out. I will tell you that his character will cling to something that is gnawing at him. Hand decides to ignore an annulment, but in doing so, I think it will bring more to the forefront. Some feelings will come mentallyly through the whole process of that. At at the end of tonight's episodethere is Definitely, a choice that Jason makes will be very interesting for the entire audience..

MW: Very cool. Staying mentally hard can be helped by finding ways to get distracted. Television is a great way for people to let go of the real world for a while. Wthat means you can provide people with that distraction and put everything else in the background for a moment?

DB: We we tell stories and we do it as honestly as possible with a genre like ours. Wbefore a show and workplace that It turns out it's these guys who are high-level Tier 1 operators who risk their lives to protect and serve your country

mef we can provide that escapism for 45 minutes to Night for people who just enjoy it so that's what we’proud of. Tthe way we do our show, how our program operates and how it comes about. That & # 39;it's great and we're all proud of that.

MW: meit's great to see the way Seal team He manages to represent the military in a respectful way and tries to make things as real as possible.

DB: Wwe pride ourselves on that. Tthe people who work in our program they are ex level operators. Wand do it in a very detailed way. Wyou are so happy thin CyesS allows us to do that. TThe kind of show we do is not very much a "kind of network show,quot; its more a cable show for network quality. Wyou are also proud of that.

MW: It really shows. Well tthat's all i have for you today David. Ait is always a pleasure to talk to you and all the best. Stay safe!

DB: Thank you, apappreciate yourself. Take care, Matt.

