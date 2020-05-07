Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency provides help to residents – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – 2020 is proving to be a challenging year.

A global pandemic left millions of people without jobs, closed countless businesses and the future of the left-wing economy in the air.

Wayne County feels the brunt of the crisis as the epicenter of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state.

The Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency is facing the problem in providing help to residents.

The agency has funds available for funeral expenses, food, and housing expenses.

“If families start falling behind on their bills because of this crisis, they just need to reach out and call us. So, regarding rental and mortgage assistance, we can go up to $ 1,000 per home to help you with your rent or your mortgage, "said C.E.O. Metropolitan Community Action Agency Wayne Louis Piszker.

The organization received $ 11 million through The Care Stimulus Act to support Wayne County residents.

%MINIFYHTMLeb4b96f5197665535ee3b60623f8bedc12%

Households are approved on a case-by-case basis, but if you are unemployed, laid off, or receive state benefits, then you automatically qualify.

"If you have a child on your head or if you have a child who receives free or reduced price lunch, if you have any state benefits like SNAP, TANF, Medicaid, you are automatically eligible," Piszker said.

Qualifying homeowners can receive up to $ 1,500 in property taxes.

Up to $ 250 is available for utilities and funds are available for emergency plumbing repairs.

"That's a big one. We can go up to $ 5,000 per home to turn your water back on, and we're prioritizing Wayne County residents who currently don't have water because they need a major plumbing repair," Piszker said.

For more information about Wayne Metro services, call 313-388-9799 or apply online at waynemetro.org.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related