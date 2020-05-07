Watch Savannah Guthrie's funny microphone crash today

Savannah Guthrie had a little bug on the Thursday episode of Today.

After her microphone fell off her neck, the 48-year-old presenter lowered her shirt to retrieve it in midair.

"Just before we turned on, my microphone, which is right here, dropped my shirt. Then I knew I was supposed to read the introduction, so I made the decision to reach out and get it," he said. Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Fortunately, Guthrie was able to laugh at everything.

"This happened," he tweeted along with images of the incident. He also jokingly wrote that the clip was "another for the highlight reel,quot; on Instagram.

Kotb also joined her in a smile.

"Sorry, but that moment was perfect," said the 55-year-old co-host. "I see a meme in your future or a GIF."

Then Guthrie insisted that it was "all very innocent,quot; and the team re-delivered the news for that day.

This was not the first time that Guthrie had experienced an unexpected moment on live television. Like many people, the morning show star has been working from home amid the global coronavirus pandemic. Just a few weeks ago, her 3-year-old son Charley and her 5 year old daughter Valley, completely blocked his transmission at home. Their surprise cameos made for a truly cute and heartfelt moment.

"In the sixth week of broadcasting in the basement, we've really broken the seal," Guthrie said at the time. "The adhesive tape on the door has been lifted and here they are."

