NFL teams helped shed light on local heroes fighting the spread of Coronavirus during the long-awaited presentation of the 2020 season on Thursday.

Both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers recruited health workers and other first responders to announce their respective lineups in heartwarming videos shared and celebrated by soccer fans on social media.

Nurses, firefighters, police, waste management personnel and more came together virtually to reveal who their beloved teams would be up against later this year.

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds He said in a video: "We look forward to even more excitement and anticipation when we are all together again."

"And know when that day comes,quot; Jordan Poyer He added, "It will be because of the dedication, commitment and experience of the men and women on the front line of COVID-19."