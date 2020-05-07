[WATCH] Hollywood Coronavirus Public Service Announcements – A Compilation – Up News Info

Update for updates … With about a third of all Americans ordered to stay "safer at home" amid the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry is ringing with public service announcements on how to stay safe, maintain social distance, deal with isolation. and uncertainty and trying to understand the concept of "what's next?" Here is a compilation.

Some are newer than others, and we'll add them to this post as more COVID-19-related PSAs arrive.

PBS Kids has launched a month-long national campaign to bring children and families together to thank essential workers in their neighborhoods. Here you can find resources to help children share their gratitude and learn about the roles helpers play in the community:

Holy hygiene, Lego Batman! Will Arnett voices this Pure Imagination public service announcement telling kids to be a superhero by listening to health experts and helping to stop the spread:

Voice actors SpongeBob SquarePants The Fairly OddParents, Transformers and other animated shows teamed up for a series of audio clips for the A moment for children Podcast addressing children's coronavirus fears:

YouTuber Ryan Opening Toys Ryan's world He practically interviews a health expert about the coronavirus:

the WWE He released several public service announcements produced in conjunction with the Ad Council with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Kofi Kingston on how to protect yourself during the pandemic.

A + E Networks has released three videos with a #WeAreHereWithYou theme from PD live, Lifetime and A&E:

Dozens of hollywood film and television musicians, composers and singers They have mixed ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “What a Wonderful World” in a video to benefit the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund of the Television in Motion Fund.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office tweeted a video of Julia-Louis Dreyfus applying her own makeup because her "glamor team" has to stay home, as she does:

Francis Ford Coppola narrates a "Letter of Hope" to Italy on her birthday and World Health Day:

The cast of Broadway Beautiful: The Carole King Musical has recorded a video in support of the Actors Fund, remembering that "You have a friend":

AMC series stars including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Giancarlo Esposito, Maggie Grace, Diallo Riddle and Ruben Blades has recorded a clip "We are with you":

Cartoon Network characters Adventure time stars in a new clip called "Get Active with Finn and Jake":

The hosts of The conversation and Survivor Host Jeff Probst and three contestants have recorded socially estranged clips that remind people who can still watch those shows "together":

Various stars of ABC shows, including Jimmy Kimmel, Lionel Richie, Robin Roberts, Anthony Anderson, Chris Harrison and others have partnered with Feeding America to raise awareness For the millions of people who do not have access to nutritious food:

Reese witherspoon He is the last to post a clip to YouTube's #StayHome and #WithMe campaign, and his focus is on how to manage quarantined relationships:

Matthew McConaughey He posted a clip on Instragram that begins with "We are at war with the coronavirus" and implores: "Let's join the fight by staying home":

A number of Distinctive channel Stars like Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Kristoffer Polaha, and Alexa and Carlos PenaVega shared messages or hope and solidarity and thanked the frontline heroes:

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo He appears in these two 30-second clips that were released the same day that his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, announced his diagnosis of the coronavirus:

Sesame Street has released a series of videos featuring characters like Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster and others that focus on "Take care of myself, Take care of others"; Here are some of them:









the Paw patrol Toon Gang has released a new song written by VooDoo Highway Music Group titled ‘Wash Your Hands’ that gives advice to young people on how to avoid catching and spreading COVID-19:

Two dozen ESPN On-air personalities like Stephen A. Smith, Scott Van Pelt, Doris Burke, Alex Rodríguez and Rachel Nichols convey a "One Team" message about social estrangement, controlling each other and more:

Free form launched a campaign titled "Stay the FF at Home" and released a clip with dance scenes from Grown-ish, Party of Five, Good Trouble, The Bold Type and Everything will be fine:

Stars of disney channel‘S Bunk’d, Sydney to the Max, Raven’s Home, Upside Down Magic and Zombies 2 We have recorded a video "We are all together" that offers tips on how to stay busy at home and more:

Various stars IN SP the programs have recorded a clip on how "we can all be heroes" called #WeRideTogether "

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy recruited some of their "neighbors" to clip on the launch of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Pending Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Charlie Puth and soccer star Carli Lloyd:

Max brooks and his dear father Mel brooks created a relatable message about our vulnerable older adults in a clip labeled "Don't be a separator":

NBC stars Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Chicago Fire Offer tips and suggestions on how to stay busy during isolation and stay calm while people around the world practice social distancing:

NickelodeonThe #KidsTogether initiative is using its characters and talent to interact with children and families on tips to stay healthy and ideas for doing things together at home:

Various stars of CBS The series teamed up for a clip to launch the "We're All Together" campaign. Are here LL Cool J, Iain Armitage, Pauley Perrette, Cedric the Entertainer, Phil Keoghan, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell, Alana De La Garza, Annie Potts and many more:

Arnold schwarzenegger He took time out of his apparently not-too-busy day to remind everyone, including those on spring break, to stay home:

Neil Diamond He updated the lyrics of his classic "Sweet Caroline" to suddenly lose the verboten reference to "touch your hands, reach out, touch me, touch yourself":

A group of actors that includes Breaking Bad‘S AJ Mitte, Speechless‘ Micah Fowler, See‘S Marilee Talkington, NCIS: New Orleans‘ Daryl "Chill" Mitchell and Seinfeld‘S Danny Woodburn He participated in a video that focuses on the elderly and people with disabilities or compromised immune systems, groups that are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19:

Flame flame‘S Jennifer Garner and characters from animated series for children Rainbow Rangers star in separate clips on Genius Brands hand hygiene:





Youtube Miss Person I learned that Brandon's Teddy Bear Kindergarten was canceled "due to a really strong germ called a virus":

Three members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force: Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and General Surgeon Dr. Jerome Adams, who have become de facto television stars in recent weeks, recorded a clip on how to slow the spread of the disease:

First woman Melania TrumpThe PSA talks about the coronavirus "and what it means to you and your family":

A number of Youtube Influencers like Hailee Steinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Venus Williams, Philip DeFranco, and Emma Chamberlain are urging people to stay home and help stop the spread. Here's a sample of the #StayHome and #WithMe clips:











Dawn Staley, coach of the University of South Carolina women's basketball team, is directing this clip on how to be prepared and know what's important:

Tara Tremendous, hero of her self-titled podcast, educates supervillain Dr. Epic and his henchman about the coronavirus and the importance of social estrangement in an audio-only clip:

And here is one of the Minnesota Department of Health featuring a non-famous person using American Sign Language: