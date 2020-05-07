Watch a preview of Hakuna Matata from Disney Family Singalong

If we could ever use a bit of Hakuna Matata, it is now.

For the next installment of Disney Family Singalong, broadcast this Sunday, four of the live-action stars Lion King reprized their roles for a performance of the seminal classic, "Hakuna Matata." It means that you don't worry about the rest of your days and, although no one can promise that at a time like this, it is good to pretend that we can maintain such a trouble-free philosophy.

ME! News has its first exclusive look at the performance of Seth Rogen like Pumbaa, Billy Eichner like Timon, and Donald glover and Walter Russell III like Simba, and be careful: this song can get trapped in your head for the rest of your days, especially since it's just a fragment. You'll be singing it until at least Sunday, when you can hear the full performance.