Watch a preview of Hakuna Matata from Disney Family Singalong

If we could ever use a bit of Hakuna Matata, it is now.
For the next installment of Disney Family Singalong, broadcast this Sunday, four of the live-action stars Lion King reprized their roles for a performance of the seminal classic, "Hakuna Matata." It means that you don't worry about the rest of your days and, although no one can promise that at a time like this, it is good to pretend that we can maintain such a trouble-free philosophy.
ME! News has its first exclusive look at the performance of Seth Rogen like Pumbaa, Billy Eichner like Timon, and Donald glover and Walter Russell III like Simba, and be careful: this song can get trapped in your head for the rest of your days, especially since it's just a fragment. You'll be singing it until at least Sunday, when you can hear the full performance.
Check out the performance below!
The Muppets and Tituss Burgess The show will begin, followed by performances including:
"A whole new world,quot; – Idina menzel and Ben platt
"Almost There,quot; – Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose
"Baby Mine,quot; – Katy Perry
"Beauty and the Beast,quot; – John Legend and Jennifer Hudson
"Hakuna Matata,quot; – Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner feat. Donald Glover and Walter Russell III
"Part of your world,quot; – Halsey
"Poor unfortunate souls,quot; – Rebel Wilson
"Remember me,quot; – Miguel With. Cristina Aguilera
"Step in time,quot; and "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,quot; – Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Hayley erbert
"Test everything,quot; – Shakira
"When it is older,quot; – Josh Gad
"You'll Be in My Heart,quot; – Disney on Broadway stars Merle Dandridge, Heather Headley, Adam Jacobs, Caissie Levy, Kara Lindsay, Kevin Massey, and Josh Strickland
"Your mother and mine,quot; – Sabrina Carpenter With. Lang Lang
"Zero to Hero,quot; – Keke Palmer With. Dancing with the stars Pros Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber and Emma Slater
The Disney Family Singalong Volume II will air this Sunday at 7 p.m. at ABC
