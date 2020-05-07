Voters cast ballots in the 25th round of the Congressional District – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In the battle for District 25, Democrat Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia will come face to face in the second-round special election.

But this election looks a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, and although a vote-by-mail election has been declared, there are still options for people to cast their vote in person.

"It is very strange," said voter Martha Gaitan-Allen. "Am I the only one here,quot;.

The pop-up polling place in Santa Clarita is one of nine sites in all of Los Angeles County, and it was a welcoming site for Gaitan-Allen, who lives in the city.

"At first I was a little worried, because they were pushing the vote by mail and I didn't want to do that," she said. "And then I found out that we can physically vote."

But, as with all situations that bring people together, voters must follow proper safety precautions, such as maintaining an adequate distance from each other.

"I put on my mask and my wife voted yesterday, so she said it was pretty easy and she did the hand sanitizer right after we finished," said another voter. "And they cleaned things up pretty well."

And for those who don't want to get out of the car or can't, there is a curb voting option available.

"Our workers wear personal protective equipment," said Los Angeles County Recorder Dean Logan. "After each use of the equipment, it is cleaned, disinfected and then, every hour, we do a complete cleaning of the entire operation."

Logan said this would be the new normal for the foreseeable future.

"This model that you are seeing in District 25 of Congress is actually going to be the way that the November elections are held," he said. "Each voter will receive a ballot in the mail, but we will also have these in-person voting centers available."

You can find a complete list of polling places for Los Angeles County and Ventura County online.