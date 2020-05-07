Visualization Studio The Third Floor Hires London MD – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The Third Floor, the global visualization studio that has worked on projects that include The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones and jester, has appointed Tim Keene as Managing Director of its London office.

Keene returns to the UK after a period of production work in Hollywood. His career began at Framestore, before becoming a visual effects producer and visual effects supervisor for companies such as 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm, Lionsgate, and Universal Pictures, working on projects including Specter, Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and Knives out. His most recent work was in Dolitte for Universal

The Third Floor creates images in movies, television, games, virtual reality, and theme attractions, helping filmmakers virtually plan projects. The film and television side works throughout the production cycle, from storyboards and pre-vis, to creating and managing visual assets during production, to post-production.

Yesterday, Up News Info revealed how gaming technology could be leveraged to help the film and television industry shoot after the coronavirus.

"Tim will greatly contribute to The Third Floor's continued success and help accelerate one of our core missions, which is to help productions prepare the most impactful and cinematic stories, something the world needs more than ever," said Chris Edwards, CEO and co-founder.

“As Managing Director, Tim will strategically guide our base in the UK as we continue to plan for fast and smooth transitions to support all content creators. We are delighted to welcome Tim at a time when we have enabled extremely productive remote development and pre-production efforts to ensure that producers optimize their spending to deliver the high production value that the modern public expects. ”

"I had the pleasure of commissioning The Third Floor, on all the most recent projects I have produced," added Keene. “When it comes to knowledge of visualization and how to make a difference as creative and technical collaborators from early shooting designs to shooting and publishing, they have led the way for years. I am honored to be part of this team that has continually set the standard for this increasingly critical work. "