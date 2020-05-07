Vikings 2020 schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

The Vikings are looking for a fourth place in the playoffs in the past six seasons under the command of coach Mike Zimmer by 2020.

Minnesota finished 10-6 and advanced to the NFC Divisional Playoffs last year, and Kirk Cousins ​​will try to take advantage of it in his third year as the team's starting quarterback. The schedule is tougher this season, especially on the road, and Gary Kubiak is now the full-time offensive coordinator after Kevin Stefanski left for Cleveland.

Minnesota has a team capable of making another playoff career. Here is a breakdown of their 2020 calendar.

Here's a full breakdown of the Minnesota Vikings 2020 schedule, including the dates and start times of the 16 games and our early prediction.

NFL OFF 2020 SEASON:

Eraser grades | Power rankings | The best free agents available

2020 Minnesota Vikings schedule

House: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Carolina, Atlanta, Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee

Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Carolina, Atlanta, Dallas, Jacksonville, Tennessee Far: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Seattle, Indianapolis, Houston

(The Vikings schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full 2020 NFL schedule.)

Week Date Adversary Start time television one – – – – 2 – – – – 3 – – – – 4 4 – – – – 5 5 – – – – 6 6 – – – – 7 7 – – – – 8 – – – – 9 9 – – – – 10 – – – – eleven – – – – 12 – – – – 13 – – – – 14 – – – – fifteen – – – – sixteen – – – – 17 – – – –

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

%MINIFYHTMLf6196e2adbde8d0c5a186a603b8e1bf012%

The Vikings have a 35-15 record at home under Zimmer, a 70 percent winner who ranks fifth-best in the NFL since 2014. That home record should bode well against a non-conference schedule filled with struggling teams. on the road last season.

Minnesota will also have to protect its local field, because highway hours are more difficult than usual. The Vikings have four games on the road against teams that won 10 games or more last season.

MORE: Schedule Strength for the 32 Teams in 2020

Vikings schedule strength and prediction

Minnesota's opponents combined for a 131-123-2 record last season; a record of .516 which means the Vikings will face the 10th toughest schedule per record. A total of 12 games are against teams that won seven games or more last season; which means there are few breaks for Minnesota.

Harder tests: Green Bay, New Orleans, and Houston combined for a 20-7 record at home last season, and the Vikings must play all three on the road. It won't be easy taking on Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson, but those aren't the only road tests.

Minnesota also travels to Tampa Bay, Seattle, and Indianapolis. That means Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Philip Rivers are on the road, too. Cousins ​​was 4-4 as a starter on the road last season, and his home and road divisions aren't that different. You will have to be at the top of your game.

Great breaks: Dallas, Jacksonville, Atlanta and Carolina combined for a 12-19 record on the road last season, and that's a stretch Minnesota should be able to take advantage of given its track record at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bottom line: Minnesota is making the playoffs every two years under Zimmer, and that is in part due to an 18-17-1 record in the NFC North on that stretch. The rivalries with the Packers and the Bears take on great importance, and the Lions cannot be taken for granted.

Minnesota enjoyed a fantastic NFL Draft, and that depth should make a difference in those black and blue games. It's a jolt with the Packers for the division, and it's about how Minnesota fares in those tough road races. Can cousins ​​go 4-4 again?

Record prediction: 10-6