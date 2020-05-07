Vigil held by a nurse who died after colleagues said she contracted COVID-19 while treating a patient without the proper equipment – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A solemn scene unfolded outside the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center on Wednesday night when nurses and other hospital staff gathered to remember Celia Marcos.

Marcos was a well-loved veteran nurse at the hospital who died after contracting the new coronavirus. Her colleagues said she was infected while treating a patient, because she was not provided with the proper personal protective equipment.

"Celia was called to a patient who was infected with COVID-19," said nurse Rosanna Méndez. “He was there for 45 minutes to an hour attending to that patient. The hospital gave him a surgical mask, the paper mask that many of you are wearing tonight. You should have been wearing an N95 respirator.

Marcos's son attended the afternoon vigil, and although he did not speak, another nurse read some of his words.

"It means a lot to me and my family that you are here tonight to remember my mother," said the note. I drove from San Francisco just to be with you. I know my mother really cared about her colleagues and loved being a resource to everyone in her unit. "

The hospital nurses, in return, offered reassuring words.

"And although you couldn't be with her at the time of her death, we were all there with her," said a nurse. "And she was never alone."

For their part, hospital management said they were heartbroken by what had happened and that the nurses had the appropriate personal protective equipment.

Hollywood Presbyterian released a statement that read, in part:

"We have been and will continue to provide all staff at CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (HPMC) with the appropriate level of PPE required under existing CDC guidelines. HPMC is using COVID-19 infection prevention and control recommendations that they have been published by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the CDC. ”

"There are not enough protections," said Méndez. "There is not enough PPE, it is what we need to get. That is what we are working for."

The nurses said they would continue to struggle to get what they needed while keeping Marcos' memory alive.