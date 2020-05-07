Video: Julian Edelman thanked the workers at Mass. General Hospital

Julian Edelman has a message for Mass. General Hospital workers: thank you.

In a video released by MGH on Thursday, the Patriots wide receiver showed his appreciation for all the work his staff has been doing to combat the COVID-19 virus. MGH is one of only five hospitals in Boston with tests available, and according to Mayor Marty Walsh, testing efforts are expected to increase dramatically.

Through its online simulator COVID-19, MGH predicts that a "second wave,quot; of the virus could affect Massachusetts this summer if business closings and orders to stay home in the spring are lifted. That would increase demand and the risk assumed by healthcare workers and medical professionals who are on the front lines of the virus.

"I heard that you guys have been working hard, doing all the dirty work, and I just wanted to sit here and tell you that everyone outside of that world really appreciates what you guys have been doing," Edelman said as he recorded. of what appears to be their home. "Specifically, nurses, doctors, technicians, environmental services, and everyone involved in this fight, thank you."

Thank you @ Edelman11 for these words of encouragement to our staff! We agree, difficult times do not last, hard people do. # COVID-19 https://t.co/4HIUOXPVkP – MassGeneral News (@MassGeneralNews) May 7, 2020

Edelman said that while he and his family are healthy, he is thinking of MGH staff who have been working nonstop to help others.

“Everyone in my family is healthy for now, but thinking about the bigger picture and what they are doing, trying to be as safe as possible, we want to thank you for your constant struggle and struggle. The hours you invest to keep our country and everyone safe. Keep doing it and remember one thing: hard times don't last, people do. "