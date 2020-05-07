ViacomCBS sales, profit drop in lower advertising revenue but numbers Top view – Up News Info

ViacomCBS reported declines in revenue and earnings, but their numbers exceeded expectations, prompting stocks to rise more than 10% in early trading.

The company said revenue fell 6% to $ 6.7 billion.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations fell to $ 0.82 per share from $ 3.15.

“ViacomCBS delivered solid results in our full first quarter, including sequential improvements in key financial metrics, as well as clear operational momentum. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, we also took decisive action to strengthen our bottom line, protect our employees, and help communities in need. And through new creative strategies and production models, we continue to deliver content that must be seen by large audiences, "CEO Bob Bakish said." Importantly, we are only just beginning to tap the potential of our combined assets, and our Increasing scale, audience reach and profit power will become even more apparent as the market recovers and we empower our portfolio behind our streaming strategy. I thank ViacomCBS employees around the world for their adaptive creativity and continued focus on serving our public, business partners and shareholders in the midst of these unprecedented circumstances. "

