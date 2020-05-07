ViacomCBS Bakish CEO in production, theatrical releases with COVID-19 – Up News Info

As for the issues that matter most in Hollywood, ViacomCBS Bob Bakish said stagnant production is a money saver now, but should be restarted in mid-summer; that films will be released in theaters as planned if they are open and enough people are going; and that COVID-19 has stimulated profitable work that will inform your business even when the pandemic subsides.

When Bakish and ViacomCBS unveiled first-quarter finances, they met with as much love today as they were attacked three months ago when the CEO of the newly merged company described a vague digital concept called & # 39; House of Brands & # 39; , which kills stocks, which never recovered. But it rose today, more than 18% at one point, in more definitive plans for CBS All Access, earnings for Pluto TV, and overall figures that beat Wall Street expectations and increased sequentially from the previous quarter.

Currently, the company is in good content shape with its shows on the air through a combination of virtually creating some programming and leveraging current and library content. He is also saving money, Bakish said in a conference call Thursday. He called the product stable in the air with little impact so far, "as long as we can get back into production, albeit with modifications, in mid-summer." He mentioned mid-summer as key several times.

As for the film, he said the studio changed its release schedule to later in the year "to preserve asset value," meaning the big dollars that flow from the theatrical release. "A pretty place part II We stopped at the last minute. We did not want to waste it. We saved him. But we will open them when it makes sense. ”

"Our movie business will depend on opening movie theaters in major markets," he said. Meanwhile, the company also saves money here. Pressed on if the cinemas are open, if there is still a shortage of spectators, that is, the company will have to see. A sponge Bob The sequel is slated to be the first release in August.

"Obviously we will see the market and … if there is enough critical mass in theaters to guarantee an August 7 sponge Bob launching. It is too early to call if it will definitely be launched or if it will not be launched. ”

He said COVID-19 will accelerate the company's cost savings as its work processes are "informed of how we have had to rethink our operations in the past six weeks." We have shown that we can do more with less. ”

