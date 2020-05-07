Varun Dhawan's tweet about the COVID-19 antibody receives a response from Israel

An antibody that neutralizes the coronavirus was reportedly discovered in a diseased body in Israel. Its Defense Ministry, along with the Israel Biological Research Institute, announced the advance a few days ago. Celebrating the good news, Varun Dhawan retweeted the official statement and said, "I hope this is true."

"Every step taken in the right direction … is like achieving the goal itself … After all, life is about the next step."

Well, that is good news and a brilliant response that comes from Israel. It is not like this?