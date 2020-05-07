Vanderpump Rules Reunion has already recorded – Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval talk about what to expect

While Bravo fans are anticipating the Bravo Super Bowl with the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, Andy Cohen and the cast of Vanderpump Rules have already recorded their Zoom. Both Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval discussed what to expect.

Due to global restrictions caused by the coronavirus, many shows have interrupted its production. However, the meetings are simply a repeat of what happened during the season.

The VPR stars quietly filmed their special last week. The cast revealed their appearance online. Like the RHOA ladies, they did not skimp on glamor.

Jax recently talked about being "surprised,quot; by his castmates. He started the season seemingly as a different man, but a look at old Jax made his way in the final episodes of season eight.

Taylor told E! Online: ‘But the meeting was very intense. I didn't think it was going to be that intense. The second part of the season, you know, I had some ups and downs, but as I tell everyone else, you follow someone with the camera for six months and you don't have a couple of sit-ins in your life. Tell me if that's normal. "

Jax has been out with his old best friend Tom Sandoval for months.

Speaking of which, Tom said fans can expect some co-stars to own a lot of things, while others continue to apologize for their behavior.

Overall, fans of Vanderpump Rules agree that this has been the worst season yet. While many were excited about the rookies, they simply couldn't find their ground with a relevant story as the drama with the OGs felt forced.

Ad

Fans of Bravo's fan page have raised the question of whether it would be a good idea to separate the cast and do an OG spin-off as they prepare a new batch of SURvers to try to recreate the magic of working for Lisa Vanderpump.



Post views:

0 0