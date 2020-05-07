Vail Resorts exec explains why it took so long for Epic Passes credits

Vail Resorts Chief Marketing Officer Kirsten Lynch said there were good and thoughtful reasons why the company took six weeks to come up with a plan to appease Epic Pass holders after the closure of its North American resorts due to COVID-19.

Ten days after Colorado's ski resorts were closed by order of Governor Jared Polis on March 15, Lynch sent a letter to pass holders acknowledging their frustration at the diminished value of their passes and promising news to address those concerns. in late April. That happened last week, as promised, but not before at least two class action lawsuits were filed in federal court seeking reimbursement.

The plan does not include refunds, but does grant 20% to 80% credits for pass renewals for the 2020-21 season, depending on how often skiers used their passes last season. Due to persistent uncertainty in COVID-19, the plan eliminates spring deadlines to buy Epic passes at the best prices.

He also created a new pass insurance called Epic Coverage, which is free. That coverage includes compensation not only for pass holders who are unable to ski due to life-changing events (such as personal injury, job loss, or pregnancy), but also for the resort's closure if it occurs again next season. In the past, pass insurance for Epic products cost an additional $ 25- $ 30 and did not cover closings such as those caused by COVID-19.

"Our pass holders are our most loyal guests," Lynch said in a lengthy interview Tuesday. "Yes, this is a great announcement, and a necessary one, because those loyal pass holders are very critical to our business, and to the future success of our business."

Lynch said there were two main reasons why the company took the time to look for solutions.

"We were in the midst of a crisis, and we really focused on how to address COVID's real impact on our employees, our guests, our communities and making sure it was an immediate priority," said Lynch. “The second reason we needed a few weeks to put the program together is to be comprehensive. We did not want to introduce a simple one size fits all approach. We wanted to be really thoughtful and deliberate, because we have over 1.2 million pass holders and we have many different products. We have some people who skied 100 days and we have some people who had no days, because they plan to come in the spring. It really seemed like we had to have a comprehensive and thoughtful approach.

"That means it took time to think about how to honor all of our pass holders, how to find a way to reassure them about the upcoming season and completely revamp the concept of personal insurance, giving it away for free, expanding it to include it. Resort closings and creating that program that can give you rebates and coverage throughout the season. "

Lynch said the reaction to the announcement on social media and in the emails she received was "incredibly positive," although there was some dissent.

"We can't make everyone happy," said Lynch. "The person who feels they should get up to 100 percent credit is still frustrated, and I fully understand it."

An Epic Pass holder who skied no day last season would receive an 80% credit, which Lynch said could be as high as $ 790. Those who had the Epic Local pass, a less expensive product with some restrictions, would have Entitled to a $ 590 credit if not used last season.

Ski industry watcher Chris Diamond, who has written two books on the transformation of the ski industry in the past decade, rates Vail Resorts highly for how he handled the situation.

"What they came up with, for me, would answer almost any question you may have," said Diamond, who ran the Steamboat ski area for 16 years. "It was a fair deal for those who didn't get full use of their passes. They put in metrics that can be defended, for both the company and the customer. They will do whatever it takes to get their holders to ski, given all the uncertainty I think it is very well thought out. "

The 20% minimum credit is given to frequent pass users, and was set at that mark since COVID-19 destroyed approximately 20% of the ski season.

"We felt this was really personalizing the approach," said Lynch, "and recognizing all the different pass holders and their situations."

In creating the Epic Coverage pass insurance, Lynch said the company wanted to allay the concerns of guests who might be reluctant to renew their passes due to uncertainty about how COVID-19 could affect the 2020-21 season.

"We felt we really needed to address that, so we expanded that free coverage to include resort closings," said Lynch. “We really spend time trying to be thoughtful about what our guests really want from this coverage. The first is refunds – the possibility of getting a refund. Not just a credit for the next season, but a real refund if there's a closure. And it actually provides coverage throughout the season, so if the resorts open and then have to close for some reason, that's covered. "

Uncertainty about COVID-19 was also the reason to eliminate the spring price deadlines.

"We don't want to put pressure on anyone to make a decision," Lynch said. "We are giving our guests and our pass holders the ability to use those credits until Labor Day, assuming things will look different, we will have a better perspective and understanding in the coming season." It's all really about giving our pass holders some time and space to deal with what's happening in their lives now. We hope things are clear for Labor Day. If not, we will be flexible, agile and readjust if necessary. ”

