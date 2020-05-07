USS John C. Stennis refueling announcement and complex overhaul contract – Defense Blog

The US Department of Defense. USA May announced. 17 that the Navy and the largest military shipbuilding company in the United States, Huntington Ingalls Industries, have successfully renegotiated a modification to the complex refueling and overhaul contract (RCOH) for the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) .

The contract amendment extends the performance period for ongoing advance planning efforts including material forecasting, long-term procurement of materials, development of purchase orders, development of technical documents and drawings, scheduling, forecasting and resource planning, developing cost estimates for work to be performed, data acquisition, pre-test testing and inspections, pre-review preparations, refueling preparations and other technical studies as needed to prepare and prepare for the CVN 74 RCOH achievement.

The statement noted that the work is expected to be completed by January 2021.

Stennis is the nuclear powered flagship of the John C. Stennis Carrier Strike Group (JCSSG).

The seventh Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier has a flight deck of approximately 4.5 acres and rises nearly seven stories above the sea. The ship is capable of carrying a crew of approximately 5,600 sailors, more than 3.5 million gallons of fuel, 70 aircraft, and enough weapons and tents for long operations without replenishment.

Stennis' embarked air wing consists of the F / A-18C Hornet, F / A-18E / F Super Hornet, EA-6B Prowler, E-2C Hawkeye 2000, C-2A Greyhound, and MH-60R / MH-60S. The aircraft can be used to carry out attacks, support ground battles, protect the CSG or other friendly ships, and implement a sea or air blockade.