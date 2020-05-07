US Military Killed 132 Civilians in Wars Last Year, Pentagon Says

WASHINGTON – The US military killed 132 civilians in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Somalia during ground and air operations in those countries in 2019, according to an annual Pentagon report.
The grim account, which surveillance groups say counts below the actual total in hundreds, has changed little since last year's report of 120 civilians killed in 2018. The death of innocents in Afghanistan once again overshadowed those from Syria and Iraq, as the Islamic State has regressed. to rural areas and US forces in Afghanistan had intensified attacks on the Taliban.
Two civilians were killed in Somalia during attacks on the Qaeda-affiliated group Al Shabab, according to the 20-page report released on Wednesday. No deaths were reported in Libya and Yemen, two countries with a minimal presence of US troops that are often the focus of sporadic airstrikes aimed at killing high-ranking fighters aligned with Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and the state. Islamic.
Surveillance groups tracking conflicts in those countries, such as Amnesty International, Airwars and the United Nations, claim that the Pentagon numbers are much lower than the reality on the ground.
The Pentagon report, ordered by Congress, is a fatal recount of America's long-standing wars that began after September 11, 2001 and now span two continents, with little hope of ending soon.
"If the United States is to engage in lethal operations abroad, it must develop a reliable means to investigate and report on who it killed and wounded in the process," said Daphne Eviatar, director of the Human Rights Security program at Amnesty. International said in a statement. "However, the content of the report suggests that the Pentagon does not yet count civilian casualties."
During the first six months of 2019, Airwars estimated that the U.S.-led coalition in Syria and Iraq killed 416 to 1,030 civilians, a range that is much higher than the 22 civilians claimed in the Pentagon report. American planes carry out most air strikes in Iraq and Syria.
The United Nations attributed 559 civilian deaths in Afghanistan to "international military forces,quot; in its 2019 annual report on civilian damage, an 18 percent increase from 2018. The United States is the only country with troops and planes in Afghanistan conducting offensive operations.
The Pentagon report claims that US forces were responsible for 108 civilian deaths in Afghanistan.
In the report, the US-led mission to Afghanistan acknowledged the deaths of 15 civilians after an airstrike in the country's southern Helmand province in January last year, the most serious episode recognized by the Pentagon in 2019. The Attack occurred as American and Afghan forces were conducting operations in the Sangin district, according to information compiled by The New York Times.
The Pentagon has long promoted its commitment to avoid civilian casualties, but has been criticized for an opaque reporting process and disjointed measures to ensure accountability.
Nonprofit groups use social media and reports on the ground to track civilian deaths, a process recognized by military officials but sometimes dismissed as unreliable. The Department of Defense, with a limited number of troops in most of these countries, conducts little in-person investigation and often relies on drones and pilots to provide information on roaming attacks.