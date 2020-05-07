Up News Info today announced the return of 23 series, renewing 80% of its top-rated lineup for the 2020-2021 broadcast season. The most watched network in the United States will announce its new series and its primetime schedule 2020-2021 in the coming weeks.

Returning shows include # 1 show on NCIS television, # 1 comedy Young Sheldon, # 1 new series FBI: Most Wanted, # 1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLAand the news program n. ° 1 60 minutes.

Among today's additional renovations are the dramas All Rise, Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., NCIS: LA, NCIS: New Orleans, SMASH. and Seal team; comedies The neighborhood and The Unicorn; reality series Undercover Boss; and the law and justice program 48 hours. Join previously announced renovations of Evil, Mom, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Young Sheldon

"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we are going to win the current season with 1 million viewers," said Kelly Kahl, president of Up News Info Entertainment. "Next year, we will have these strong comeback series as our base … and Super Bowl LV as well. It is a well-balanced lineup in Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."

Highlights for returning shows include:

Up News Info has renewed seven shows watched by more than 10 million viewers per week, more than any other network: NCIS, FBI, BLUE BLOODS, YOUNG SHELDON, BULL, 60 MINUTES, and FBI: MANT WANTED.

The best Up News Info freshman class will see the return of the new # 1 FBI series: MOST DESIRED, the # 1 new comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, ALL RISE, EVIL and THE UNICORN.

All programs on the line on Monday nights this season have been renewed. THE NEIGHBORHOOD and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA are among the best comedies on television, with a wider audience than all the comedies on all other networks. ALL RISE is the new # 3 drama on any network, and BULL has been the biggest entertainment series on Monday at 10:00 PM this season, averaging over 10.5 million viewers.

All three Tuesday night dramas will return, averaging over 10 million viewers per week, including NCIS, averaging over 15.33 million viewers; FBI, with 12.55 million viewers; and FBI: MOST WANTED, which averages 10.18 million viewers.

SURVIVOR, a series currently watched by nearly 10 million viewers, returns for its 21 S t season.

season. YOUNG SHELDON and MOM return as Comedies # 1 and # 2 on TV.

MACGYVER, MAGNUM P.I. and BLUE BLOODS return from a night in which the Network wins this season with more than 3.6 million viewers.

Also returning: 60 MINUTES, the number 1 news program on television, and NCIS: LOS ANGELES and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, the most watched entertainment programs on their night.

Up News Info is on track to end the current season as the most viewed network in the United States for the 12th consecutive year by a margin of 1 million viewers. The Network is also number 1 in primetime, daytime and nighttime for the fourth consecutive year.

